A teenage mother named 'Mary Ann Regacho' is left with huge swelling across her face and can barely see out of one eye after she squeezed a spot on her nose. Details: https://t.co/ON0pfEItbU#MaryAnnRegacho #StrangeIllness #Illness pic.twitter.com/PDxwrkhb1Z

— 101Biography (@101Biography) December 9, 2020