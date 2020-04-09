Estamos a punto de creer que la verdadera pandemia somos los humanos, y todo por culpa de la influencer Tracey Kiss, quien bebe el semen de su novio para presuntamente protegerse de coronavirus, y anima a otras personas a hacer lo mismo.

Así lo afirmó la joven de 32 para el diario The Sun, donde contó que ingiere el esperma de su pareja todos los días, ya sea directamente, como parte de un batido, o crema facial, para de esta manera combatir el Covid-19 llenándose de supuestas vitaminas naturales.

Bebe semen de su novio para combatir el coronavirus

Pero tomar el semen de su novio no es una práctica nueva, pues la también entrenadora personal lleva más de tres años haciéndolo, ya que considera que está lleno de vitamina C, calcio y magnesio , razón por la que incita a otras personas a hacer lo mismo para mantenerse saludables.

“Todo lo que necesitan en una dosis diaria. A mí el esperma me pone más alerta, me hace sentir más presente, más fuerte, despierta, con menos sueño, es un antidepresivo natural y por eso lo cosecho cada vez que veo a mi pareja ; unas cinco o seis veces por semana y no me siento avergonzada por usar un remedio natural", cuenta Tracey.

No obstante, los médicos no están de acuerdo con su método y especialmente la doctora Sarah Jarvis, quien advirtió que beber semen para protegerse de coronavirus no está ni tantito demostrado por la ciencia, además de que no hay absolutamente ningún beneficio en cuestión del sistema inmunológico, por lo que pidió a la población evitar hacer caso a estas ideas.