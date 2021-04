Formed from the death of a star about 20 times the size of our Sun, the Veil Nebula proves that surprising astronomical beauty can come from stellar violence.



This #HubbleFriday image shows a small portion of the nebula, which is 2,100 light-years away: https://t.co/BDRacxxucj pic.twitter.com/08KZsyIbtY

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 2, 2021