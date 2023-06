Beethoven wasn’t the only one with dramatic flair 200 years ago—Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, may have also composed an intense flare as it consumed nearby material.



Tune in for #IXPE and @ChandraXray’s sonification: https://t.co/tOGIXSyIUg pic.twitter.com/VL5UpU48q6