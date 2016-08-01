Todo político necesita de un asesor de imagen; y Hillary Clinton, tiene a una de las mejores del mundo: la editora en jefe de la revista Vogue americana, Anna Wintour.
Conocida también como “La Dama de Hierro de la Moda”, Wintour se ha encargado de supervisar minuciosamente cada paso de la candidata del Partido Demócrata. En caso de que Clinton gane las elecciones, se convertiría en la primera mujer en toda la historia del país en alzarse como la máxima responsable del Gobierno en un momento decisivo en el que el magnate y empresario republicano Donald Trump es su principal opositor para optar a la Casa Blanca.
Вчера Хиллари Клинтон официально приняла предложение стать кандидатом на пост президента США от Демократической партии и тем самым вошла в историю как первая женщина-представительница одной из основных партий, претендующая на пост главы государства🇺🇸 Предвыборная гонка, в которой главным конкурентом Хиллари является Дональд Трамп, продлится до 8 ноября, когда состоятся выборы👊 Все это время к кандидатам будет приковано внимание всего мира, а значит, нужно выглядеть безупречно👌 Как оказалось, справляться с этой задачей Хиллари помогает бессменный главный редактор американского Vogue Анна Винтур, возглавляющая команду стилистов Клинтон⭐️ #HillaryClinton #AnnaWintour #hello_ru
Además de apoyar fervientemente a la esposa del ex presidente Bill Clinton en su campaña y ayudar a recaudar fondos para la misma, Wintour ha pensado estratégicamente en el vestuario de la candidata.
"Tonight, we've reached a milestone in our nation's march toward a more perfect union: the first time that a major party has nominated a woman for president. Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come. Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between. Happy for boys and men because when any barrier falls in America, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit. So let's keep going...until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves to have. Because even more important than the history we make tonight, is the history we will write together in the years ahead." —Hillary
I'm thrilled to announce my running mate, @TimKaine. Tim is a lifelong fighter for progressive causes and one of the most qualified vice presidential candidates in our nation's history. But his credentials alone aren't why I asked him to run alongside me. Tim’s a man of relentless optimism who believes no problem is unsolvable if you're willing to put in the work. That commitment to delivering results has stayed with him throughout his decades-long career as a public servant. I could give you a laundry list of things he accomplished as mayor of Richmond, governor of Virginia, and in the United States Senate. But here’s what’s important: Tim has never taken a job for the glory or the title. He's the same person whether the cameras are on or off, motivated by the belief that you can make a difference in people's lives through public service. I didn’t make this decision lightly. I’ve had the privilege of seeing two presidents and two vice presidents up close, and I wanted to pick someone who will be able to give me their best advice, look me in the eye, and tell me they disagree with me when they do. But what matters most is a simple test that’s not easy to meet: whether the person could step in at a moment’s notice and serve as president. I have no doubt that Tim can do the job, and I want him by my side on the trail and in the White House. But we're going to need your help to get there. So join me and Tim, and let's get to work and go win this thing. -H
When I was a kid growing up, my favorite president was another Kansas City guy, Harry Truman. Great Democratic President. And let me tell you something that Harry Truman said that could have been written five minutes ago. He said it in the late 1940s, and it’s so well put: "America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." Hillary Clinton is filled with that courage, that imagination, and that unbeatable determination. And that’s why we trust her to fight for all Americans. That’s why I’m with her. These are tough times for many in our country, but we’re tough people. And that’s something else I learned from my folks: Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. And they don’t come any tougher or any more compassionate than Hillary Clinton. So thanks for following along today. Let’s go make history and elect Hillary Clinton the 45th president of the United States! -TK
Hay que aceptar que ese dueto ha tenido muchos aciertos; sin embargo, es importante reconocer aquella vez donde Clinton lució un polémico saco Giorgio Armani mientras emitía un discurso sobre la desigualdad de ingresos económicos…
Eso sí, lo poco que se sabe de Hillary y su estrategia de moda; es que no acepta prendas “prestadas” de las marcas de lujo; sino que ella misma lo compra. De hecho, Trump decidió seguir este consejo; ya que hasta hace unos días, lucía los trajes Brioni que le eran prestados o regalados por la firma italiana y ahora, ya los paga.
También que parte del asesoramiento de Wintour se centra en que utilice prendas de creadores norteamericanos, especialmente trajes de formales de colores vivos.
This is a time to set aside fear and division, and reach for unity. America is strongest when we all feel like we have a stake in our country. When we all have a real chance to live up to our God-given potential, and we want others here to have that chance, too. We’ve always been a country of “we,” not “me.” And we’ve always been stronger together.
Con información de El País.