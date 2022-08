🌈 Welcome to a new Hubble view of a colorful cloudscape!



This #HubbleFriday image captures a luminous region of the Orion Nebula. About 1,000 years away, this nebula is a dynamic region of dust and gas where thousands of stars are forming: https://t.co/KHYXS2uqo5 pic.twitter.com/uwFujkKtyq