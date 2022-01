‘Peacemaker’ es el proyecto de DCEU mejor calificado en Rotten Tomatoes

This is great. Even more, I'm moved by how people all around the world are coming to love Chris, Leota, Adrian, Emilia, & John. On behalf of the whole cast & crew: Thank you! Please join our #PeacemakerParty tonight as we live-tweet episode 4 at 6 pm PST! #Peacemaker @hbomax https://t.co/Py9MU6fUKj