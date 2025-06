🇺🇸🚨 | The sold-out #LMYNLWorldTour date at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has also been postponed to Monday, August 4, due to the riots and protests against ICE.

— Attention: perhaps with the rescheduling, a second date can be announced.#LMYNLWORLDTOUR #shakira pic.twitter.com/zXIJOEr0yL