Los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 ha dado a conocer su lista de nominados, la cual lidera la cantante de 33 años de edad Taylor Swift con 8 menciones.
Asimismo, por primera vez todos los nominados a artista del año en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 son mujeres, por lo que el poder femenino se alzará este año en la premiación.
Asimismo, los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 se estarán llevando a cabo, el martes 12 de septiembre desde el Prudential Center en Newark en Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos.
Lista completa de los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2023:
Video del Año
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Karol G – Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
- Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii – Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma – Double P Records
- PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Mejor Colaboración
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Mejor Pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records
- P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″ – CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution
Mejor Alternativo
- Blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records
- Boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
- Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records
Mejor Rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records
Mejor Latino
- Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Rosalia – “Despecha,” – Columbia Records
- Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-Pop
- Aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Mejores Afrobets
- Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana” – Empire Distribution
- Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
Mejor video para bien
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor Dirección
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Director Tanu Muiño
- Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment –Director Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Director Floria Sigismondi
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Director Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records –Director Taylor Swift
Mejor fotografía
- Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records –Fotografía de Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Fotografía de Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records –Fotografía de Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Fotografía de Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Fotografía de Rina Yang
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen –Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Efectos visuales de Carbon
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records –Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales de Parliament
Mejor Coreografía
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Coreografía de Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment –Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Coreografía de (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment –Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records –Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch
Mejor Edición
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edición de Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edición de Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edición de Chancler Haynes