Un nuevo cartel del Coachella 2024 ha revelado el lineup oficial para este año, con Lady Gaga, Green Day y Post Malone como headliners del festival.
Como cada año, Coachella 2024 promete conciertos de bandas y artistas imperdibles. Evento que será llevado a cabo en el Empire Polo Club de Indio, California.
Siendo el lineup oficial lo que ha aumentado las expectativas de los fans para este año, pues el rapero Travis Scott también estará liderando el icónico festival en su próxima edición.
Cartel de Coachella 2024: Lineup para el viernes 11 y 18 de abril
Lady Gaga será la headliner de los viernes 11 y 18 de abril en el festival musical Coachella 2024, seguida de artistas y bandas como:
- Missy Elliot
- Benson Noone
- The Marías
- LISA
- Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Go’s
- MARINA
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara LAndry
- Thee sacred Soulds
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 MAfia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINT JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Cook
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Raavyn Lenae
- Beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong & Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
Cartel de Coachella 2024: Lineup para el sábado 12 y 19 de abril
Green Day será headliner de los sábados 12 y 19 de abril en festival musical Coachella 2024, seguido de artistas y bandas como:
- Charli xcx
- Misfits
- Keinemusik
- Abone & Beyond
- Anitta
- Iván Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dumadel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2hollins
- Mins Againsy x Masso
- Klanguenstler
- salute
- horsegiirl
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- undercores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Cartel de Coachella 2024: Lineup para el domingo 13 y 20 de abril
Post Maloone será headliner de los domingos 13 y 20 de abril en el festival musical Coachella 2024, seguido de artistas y bandas como:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- Kraftwerk
- beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Stilll Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ing
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Bohmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon & Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaare
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Beaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbosa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- Tripolism
- Yulia Niko