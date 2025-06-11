La Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha dado a conocer a los nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 a los mejores del cine y televisión de acción y superhéroes.
En esta 5° edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en el cine con 6 nominaciones cada una Deadpool & Wolverine y Thunderbolts encabezan la lista, mientras que en la TV, la serie The Last of Us se coloca con 6 menciones.
Lista completa por categorías en cine y TV de los nominados de Critics Choice Super Awards 2025
Critics Choice Super Awards 2025: Nominados en cine
Esta es la lista completa por categorías de los nominados a lo Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en cine:
Mejor Película de Acción
- Civil War
- The Fall Guy
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Monkey Man
- Rebel Ridge
- Warfare
Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Taron Egerton – Carry-On
- Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy
- Dev Patel – Monkey Man
- Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge
- Jack Quaid – Novocaine
Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
- Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy
- Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
- Kirsten Dunst – Civil War
- Cailee Spaeny – Civil War
- June Squibb – Thelma
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Mejor Película de Superhéroe
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- The People’s Joker
- Robot Dreams
- Thunderbolts*
- Venom: The Last Dance
Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes
- David Harbour – Thunderbolts*
- Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance
- Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World
- Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine
Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes
- Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Vera Drew – The People’s Joker
- Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux
- Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts*
- Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts*
Mejor Película de Terror
- Bring Her Back
- Heretic
- Longlegs
- Nosferatu
- Sinners
- The Substance
Mejor Actor en Película de Terror
- Nicolas Cage – Longlegs
- David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
- Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow
Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror
- Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu
- Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling
- Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Naomi Scott – Smile 2
Mejor Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Alien: Romulus
- Companion
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mickey 17
- The Wild Robot
Mejor Actor en Película De Ciencia Ficción/FantasíaE
- Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two
- David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
- Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17
- Jack Quaid – Companion
- Miles Teller – The Gorge
Mejor Actriz en Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17
- Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
- Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus
- Sophie Thatcher – Companion
- Alicia Vikander – The Assessment
- Zendaya – Dune: Part Two
Mejor Villano
- Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
- Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Jack O’Connell – Sinners
- Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Critics Choice Super Awards 2025: Nominados en TV
La lista completa por categorías de los nominados a lo Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en TV es:
Mejor Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- 9-1-1
- Black Doves
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Gentlemen
- Reacher
- Shōgun
Mejor Actor En Una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Theo James – The Gentlemen
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Alan Ritchson – Reacher
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Ben Whishaw – Black Doves
Mejor Actriz En Una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
- Viola Davis – G20
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal
- Zoe Saldaña – Lioness
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Mejor Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Agatha All Along
- The Boys
- Fallout
- The Last of Us
- The Penguin
- Superman & Lois
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Antony Starr – The Boys
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Erin Moriarty – The Boys
- Ella Purnell – Fallout
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Mejor Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
- Evil
- From
- The Last of Us
- True Detective: Night Country
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Actor en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Mike Colter – Evil
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Harold Perrineau – From
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Katja Herbers – Evil
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Andor
- Black Mirror
- Doctor Who
- Dune: Prophecy
- Fantasmas
- Severance
Mejor Actor de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Julio Torres – Fantasmas
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Adria Arjona – Andor
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity
- Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31
Mejor Villano en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity