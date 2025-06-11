La Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha dado a conocer a los nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 a los mejores del cine y televisión de acción y superhéroes.

En esta 5° edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en el cine con 6 nominaciones cada una Deadpool & Wolverine y Thunderbolts encabezan la lista, mientras que en la TV, la serie The Last of Us se coloca con 6 menciones.

Lista completa por categorías en cine y TV de los nominados de Critics Choice Super Awards 2025

Critics Choice Super Awards 2025: Nominados en cine

Mejor Película de Acción

Civil War

The Fall Guy

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Monkey Man

Rebel Ridge

Warfare

Civil War (A24)

Mejor Actor en Película de Acción

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Taron Egerton – Carry-On

Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge

Jack Quaid – Novocaine

Tom Cruise (Evan Agostini / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción

Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy

Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Kirsten Dunst – Civil War

Cailee Spaeny – Civil War

June Squibb – Thelma

Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Civil War (A24)

Mejor Película de Superhéroe

Captain America: Brave New World

Deadpool & Wolverine

The People’s Joker

Robot Dreams

Thunderbolts*

Venom: The Last Dance

Deadpool y Wolverine (Disney)

Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes

David Harbour – Thunderbolts*

Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance

Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine

Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World

Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman (Internet)

Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes

Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine

Vera Drew – The People’s Joker

Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux

Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts*

Emma Corrin como Cassandra Nova en Deadpool 3 (Marvel Studios)

Mejor Película de Terror

Bring Her Back

Heretic

Longlegs

Nosferatu

Sinners

The Substance

¿Cuándo se estrena La Sustancia, película de Demi Moore, en México? Ya hay adelanto (Mubi )

Mejor Actor en Película de Terror

Nicolas Cage – Longlegs

David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu

Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow

Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror

Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu

Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling

Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back

Demi Moore – The Substance

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Naomi Scott – Smile 2

Mejor Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía

Alien: Romulus

Companion

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mickey 17

The Wild Robot

Duna Parte 2 (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Mejor Actor en Película De Ciencia Ficción/FantasíaE

Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two

David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus

Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17

Jack Quaid – Companion

Miles Teller – The Gorge

Mejor Actriz en Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía

Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17

Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot

Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus

Sophie Thatcher – Companion

Alicia Vikander – The Assessment

Zendaya – Dune: Part Two

Mejor Villano

Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two

Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Jack O’Connell – Sinners

Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Critics Choice Super Awards 2025: Nominados en TV

La lista completa por categorías de los nominados a lo Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en TV es:

Mejor Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

9-1-1

Black Doves

The Day of the Jackal

The Gentlemen

Reacher

Shōgun

Shōgun, serie (Especial)

Mejor Actor En Una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Theo James – The Gentlemen

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Ben Whishaw – Black Doves

Mejor Actriz En Una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Viola Davis – G20

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal

Zoe Saldaña – Lioness

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Mejor Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Agatha All Along

The Boys

Fallout

The Last of Us

The Penguin

Superman & Lois

The Last of Us 2 (Max)

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Antony Starr – The Boys

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Ella Purnell – Fallout

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Mejor Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Evil

From

The Last of Us

True Detective: Night Country

What We Do in the Shadows

The Last Of Us 2 (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Michael Emerson – Evil

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Harold Perrineau – From

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV

Andor

Black Mirror

Doctor Who

Dune: Prophecy

Fantasmas

Severance

Andor 2 de Star Wars (Disney)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Diego Luna – Andor

Adam Scott – Severance

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Julio Torres – Fantasmas

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV

Adria Arjona – Andor

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Britt Lower – Severance

Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity

Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31

Mejor Villano en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película de TV