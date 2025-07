Filming officially begins on Sense and Sensibility, from director Georgia Oakley.



Daisy Edgar-Jones is Elinor Dashwood

Esmé Creed-Miles is Marianne Dashwood

Caitríona Balfe is Mrs. Dashwood

Frank Dillane is John Willoughby

George MacKay is Edward Ferrars

Herbert Nordrum is… pic.twitter.com/UyYZ6lV9sO