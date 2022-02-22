22 de febrero de 2022 | 13:24
Critics Choice Super Awards: ¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Los premios a lo mejor para las películas de acción y superhéroes ha dado a conocer su lista de nominados
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 (Critics Choice Super Awards)
Por Andrea Luices

Este martes 22 de febrero, los Critics Choice Association (CCA) han dado a conocer los nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards.

Los Critics Choice Association reconocen a lo mejor en las películas de superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y acción.

Con los que se busca dar lugar a todas esas películas que emocionan al público seguidor de estos géneros cinematográficos.

Esta es la segunda edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards, en donde se reconoce a lo mejor de estas películas.

Por otra parte, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ y ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lideran la lista de este año con cinco nominaciones cada una.

Los ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards se revelarán el próximo jueves 17 de marzo.

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Acción

  • Gunpowder Milkshake
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Last Duel
  • Nobody
  • No Time to Die
  • Wrath of Man
James Bond No Time To Die (Universal Pictures)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Acción

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
  • Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
  • Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
  • Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
  • Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
  • Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
Daniel Craig (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción

  • Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
  • Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
  • Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
  • Regina King – The Harder They Fall
  • Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
  • Maggie Q – The Protégé
Ana de Armas (ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Superhéroes

  • Black Widow
  • Eternals
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes

  • John Cena – The Suicide Squad
  • Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
  • Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Andrew Garfield (Instagram )

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes

  • Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
  • Florence Pugh – Black Widow
  • Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
  • Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zendaya, alfombra roja de ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Amy Sussman/AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Terror

  • Candyman
  • Last Night in Soho
  • Malignant
  • The Night House
  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Titane
Anya Taylor- Joy en poster de ´Last Night in Soho' (@lastnightinsoho)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Terror

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
  • Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
  • Dave Davis – The Vigil
  • Vincent Lindon – Titane
  • Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
Nicolas Cage (AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror

  • Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
  • Rebecca Hall – The Night House
  • Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
  • Agathe Rousselle – Titane
  • Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Anya Taylor-Joy (Reuters / Image Press Agency via Reuters C)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • The Green Knight
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Swan Song
Dune
Dune (Warner Bros)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
  • Tom Hanks – Finch
  • Dev Patel – The Green Knight
  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Timothée Chalamet (Agencia AP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

  • Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
  • Jodie Comer – Free Guy
  • Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
  • Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
  • Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
Brie Evantee por Cate Blanchett (Netflix)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Villano de Película

  • Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
  • Tony Todd – Candyman
Willem Dafoe (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)