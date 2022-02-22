Critics Choice Super Awards: ¿Quiénes son los nominados? Te contamos todo sobre los premios que reconocen a lo mejor en películas de acción y superhéroes.

Este martes 22 de febrero, los Critics Choice Association (CCA) han dado a conocer los nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards.

Los Critics Choice Association reconocen a lo mejor en las películas de superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y acción.

Con los que se busca dar lugar a todas esas películas que emocionan al público seguidor de estos géneros cinematográficos.

Esta es la segunda edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards, en donde se reconoce a lo mejor de estas películas.

Por otra parte, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ y ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lideran la lista de este año con cinco nominaciones cada una.

Los ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards se revelarán el próximo jueves 17 de marzo.

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Acción

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

James Bond No Time To Die (Universal Pictures)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Acción

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

Daniel Craig (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

Ana de Armas (ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Superhéroes

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Andrew Garfield (Instagram )

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya, alfombra roja de ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Amy Sussman/AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Terror

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

Anya Taylor- Joy en poster de ´Last Night in Soho' (@lastnightinsoho)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Terror

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

Nicolas Cage (AFP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Anya Taylor-Joy (Reuters / Image Press Agency via Reuters C)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

Dune (Warner Bros)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Timothée Chalamet (Agencia AP)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

Brie Evantee por Cate Blanchett (Netflix)

Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Villano de Película

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman