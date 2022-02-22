Critics Choice Super Awards: ¿Quiénes son los nominados? Te contamos todo sobre los premios que reconocen a lo mejor en películas de acción y superhéroes.
Este martes 22 de febrero, los Critics Choice Association (CCA) han dado a conocer los nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards.
Los Critics Choice Association reconocen a lo mejor en las películas de superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y acción.
También puedes leer
Con los que se busca dar lugar a todas esas películas que emocionan al público seguidor de estos géneros cinematográficos.
Esta es la segunda edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards, en donde se reconoce a lo mejor de estas películas.
Por otra parte, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ y ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lideran la lista de este año con cinco nominaciones cada una.
Los ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards se revelarán el próximo jueves 17 de marzo.
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Acción
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- The Harder They Fall
- The Last Duel
- Nobody
- No Time to Die
- Wrath of Man
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
- Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
- Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
- Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
- Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
- Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
- Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
- Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
- Regina King – The Harder They Fall
- Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
- Maggie Q – The Protégé
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Superhéroes
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Suicide Squad
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes
- John Cena – The Suicide Squad
- Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
- Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes
- Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Florence Pugh – Black Widow
- Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
- Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Terror
- Candyman
- Last Night in Soho
- Malignant
- The Night House
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Titane
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Terror
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
- Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
- Dave Davis – The Vigil
- Vincent Lindon – Titane
- Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror
- Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
- Rebecca Hall – The Night House
- Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
- Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
- Agathe Rousselle – Titane
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Free Guy
- The Green Knight
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Swan Song
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actor en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Tom Hanks – Finch
- Dev Patel – The Green Knight
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Actriz en Película de Ciencia Ficción o Fantasía
- Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
- Jodie Comer – Free Guy
- Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
- Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
Critics Choice Super Awards: Mejor Villano de Película
- Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
- Tony Todd – Candyman