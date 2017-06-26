La hija de Alex Lora nuevamente se quitó la ropa para la revista del conejito.
Celia Lora protagoniza la doble portada del mes de julio de Playboy.
Además de enseñar, Celia sostuvo una conversación con su padre Alex, la leyenda del rock.
Esta es la segunda aparición de Celia en la revista para caballeros, la primera fue en el 2011.
