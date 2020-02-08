Joaquin Phoenix se convierte en doctor para salvar al mundo

Joaquin Phoenix deja a tras su papel en la película ‘The Joker’ y se convierte en doctor para salvar el mundo. El actor nominado al Oscar 2020 en la categoría de Mejor Actor, protagoniza un cortometraje en el que se busca concientizar a las personas sobre el cambio climático.
“Guardianes de la vida” forma parte de la campaña ambientalista Mobilize Earth, un proyecto que hacen conjuntamente Extinction Rebellion y Amazon Watch. Se trata de la primera entrega de una serie de 12 cortos que buscan generar conciencia sobre el cuidado del medio ambiente.
En el cortometraje se observa a varios médicos que están tratando de salvar la vida de un paciente, que tiene signos vitales débiles por el cambio climático, la deforestación y los incendios desde Australia hasta el Amazonas.
El video se trata de alertar a las personas sobre los efectos del cambio climático en el Amazonas y se reivindica el papel de las poblaciones indígenas en la protección del medioambiente.
“Es un llamado a la acción. Lo hice para despertar conciencia sobre el efecto de las industria de la carne y de los lácteos en el cambio climático“, afirmó Phoenix.
We partnered with Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix, and Extinction Rebellion for a short film urging action on the climate and ecological emergency! Phoenix is joined in the film, entitled Guardians of Life, by an array of Hollywood stars including Rosario Dawson, Matthew Modine, Q'orianka Kilcher, Oona Chaplin, Adria Arjona, and Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes. Right now, indigenous peoples and their lands are increasingly under threat from vast economic exploitation across the Amazon — a rainforest vital for the health of our planet. The Amazon removes about 5% of total emissions caused by human activity. Without the Amazon, the planet would be warming faster than scientists already observe. But, the Amazon rainforest is at RISK. Just last year, over 11.2 M hectares in the Brazilian and Bolivian Amazon burned. New analysis of extensive satellite imagery revealed that many of the fires were actually burning the remains of areas that were recently deforested. In Brazil, the threats are escalating: Bolsonaro’s Administration recently announced plans to hand out indigenous lands to the very industries responsible for deforestation. In the Brazilian Amazon, those industries are land speculation, mining, and agribusiness, specifically soy and cattle. Companies in these industries are bankrolled by global financial institutions like BlackRock, JP Morgan Chase, HBSC, BNP Paribas and Vanguard. They too, are responsible for the Amazon's destruction. But it doesn’t have to be this way. According to scientific studies, indigenous lands are “currently the most important barrier to Amazon deforestation.” Indigenous peoples are the best protectors of the Amazon rainforest, so protecting indigenous rights is instrumental. . . . . . @extinctionrebellion #ActNow #GuardiansOfLife #ClimateChange #ProtectTheAmazon #AmazonRainforest #Amazonia #Amazon
Joaquin Phoenix aparece al lado de los actores Rosario Dawson, Matthew Modine y Oona Chaplin. De acuerdo con el actor que interpreta al Guasón, es responsabilidad de cada persona tomar conciencia sobre el cambio climático y hacer algo al respecto.
"La gente no se da cuenta que aún tenemos tiempo, pero que ello requiere que actuemos ya y hagamos cambios profundos en nuestros hábitos de consumo. No podemos esperar a que los gobiernos resuelvan estos problemas para nosotros. Tenemos una responsabilidad personal en hacer nosotros mismos estos cambios en nuestras propias vidas y hacerlo ya", detalló el actor.
Joaquin Phoenix es conocido por apoyar diversas causas en favor del medio ambiente, incluso fue arrestado en Washington durante una protesta organizada por la actriz Jane Fonda en la que habló sobre el vínculo entre el cambio climático y la ganadería intensiva.
Después de los Golden Globes 2020 acudió a una vigía en un matadero de cerdos para hacer conciencia sobre el maltrato que sufren estos animales para que se produzca la carne que llega a las personas.
A Nation Earth Production In Partnership With Extinction Rebellion, Amazon Watch And Mobilize Earth. https://mobilize.earth/ “I did it to raise awareness about the meat and dairy industry’s effect on climate change. The fact is we are clear cutting and burning rainforests and seeing the negative effects of those actions worldwide. People don’t realize there’s still time, but only if we act now and make sweeping changes to our consumption. We can’t wait for governments to solve these problems for us. We can’t wait until the election to try to make these changes. We have a personal responsibility to make changes in our own lives and act now.” - #JoaquinPhoenix Written & Directed by Shaun Monson Starring (alphabetically) Adria Arjona Oona Chaplin Rosario Dawson Albert Hammond Jr. Q'orianka Kilcher Matthew Modine And Joaquin Phoenix Find out how you can help at https://mobilize.earth/