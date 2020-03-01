La activista y guionista transgénero Camila María Concepción se suicida a los 28 años

A través de las redes sociales se informó que la activista y guionista transgénero Camila María Concepción se suicidó a los 28 años.
De acuerdo con información proporcionada por sus representantes y recogida por la agencia EFE, la guionista de diversas producciones de Netflix como ‘Daybreak’ o ‘Gentefied’ se quitó la vida la semana pasada.
Lynda Chávez, cocreadora de la serie ‘Gentefied’ -estrenada el pasado 21 de febrero- emitió un comunicado en el que lamenta la perdida de la también actriz.
Chávez también señaló en su cuenta de Instagram que próximamente Camila iba a tener un show en HBO, donde mostraría la gran persona que era.
Camila, mi amor, I can't seem to write these words without bursting into tears. I can't believe I'm writing these words at all. Because you're supposed to be here, Camila. You were supposed to be there Thursday and you weren't. And I texted you because I was worried. Because you were missing. A big part of this dream was missing and i should have known... I should have listened to that voice inside that said something was wrong... My love, you were brilliant. You were powerful. You were a creator Marvin and I were ready to champion to the ends of the earth. The first time you sat in that room with us a year and a half ago you were magnetic. You told story like you were spinning cotton candy. The sweetness enveloping the jagged edges of a woman looking to heal. My girl from El Monte who went to Yale who loved her girl from Norwalk who went to Stanford. And we trauma-bonded over being the only ones in a sea of whiteness. Over leaving our hoods and doing better and doing right by our mamis. You were an angel God sent me. I'll never forget the first text you sent me filled with so much love, respect, and adoration. You said you looked up to me but in words that felt like they were coming from the universe itself because you always seemed to send them when I needed them most. When I was struggling with making the show and was having a hard time believing in myself. You were this angel that would pop into my messages or into my office and say exactly what I needed to hear... and did I ever thank you for that? I thought I did but now I can't remember. And fuck I hope I did. You were a light. A brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world. But I saw you, girl. I fucking saw you from the moment I laid eyes on you. I knew you were fucking magic and I wanted the world to devour your magnificence the way you deserved. Baby, you were going to have a show on HBO. I needed that show. I needed your voice. Your story. Your wisdom. Your fucking fierce wit and fearless IDGAF fervor. You should be here.
Su compañero de trabajo, Marvin Lemus, también se pronunció tras la muerte de Camila María Concepción.
I’ve been trying to avoid writing this post all day. Late last night the Gentefied family learned that we lost one of the brightest souls, not only on this show, but that I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve been trying my hardest to numb the hurt by focusing on the show and all the love coming in, waiting to get a phone call to let me know this was a sick joke. Camila, Im so mad at you right now. I’m so fucking pissed because I kept waiting to hear back about that coffee. I was excited to see what crazy outfit you were going to wear to the premiere. I’m mad that I don’t get to hear you ramble on and on about what you thought of your first episode of television. What I’m sure would be mostly talking about how fucking great you are. And you would be absolutely right. When Linda and I met you, we knew you were the most special, raw talent we’d ever fucking met. We knew you were going to be huge. You were going to be bigger than just our writer’s assistant. I’m so fucking mad at you because I’m one of your million adoring fans and I was going to make it my personal mission to make sure the fucking world knew your name. I was so excited thinking about being in the room again with you and being annoyed at how many fucking pictures you would ask me to take of you because you knew my conceited ass also wanted to get the best shot that made you look amazing. Mija, I knew just an inkling of the pain you were feeling and the hurt you had gone through. You inspired me every day with your perseverance and your ability to shorten very fucking word to fit into your schedule. Mija, I hope you’re at peace now. I’ll get over my anger. I’m not ready yet. Maybe it’s just my way of holding onto just a bit of the flame that made you so incredibly bright. The past 24 hours were supposed to be for all of us. Pero te lo juro que we’ll make every minute from now on count in your honor. Siempre. Rest in Power. Rest In Peace. Te amo. Your big brother, Marvinganoosh.
Netflix también se pronunció por el terrible fallecimiento de la activista trans y mandó sus condolencias a su familia y amigos.
Además de su trabajo como guionista en Netflix, Camila María Concepción era conocida por defender los derechos de la comunidad LGTBI en los medios de comunicación.
La activista de 28 años participó en 2018 en la Cumbre de Estados Unidos de la Mujer (United States of Women Summit) junto a la artista Micah Bazant, la poeta Audrey Kuo y la comentarista política Sally Kohn en donde habló sobre los derechos de las personas transgénero.
También participó en la iniciativa 5050by2020, creada para potenciar la diversidad y la inclusión en el cine, la televisión y el arte.
Camila María Concepción se encontraba trabajando en la serie bilingüe –en español e inglés– ‘Gentefied’, que narra las aventuras de una familia mexicoamericana que lucha por salir adelante en los barrios latinos de Los Ángeles.