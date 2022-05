“Es más sencillo para un ignorante menospreciar a otros por lo que hacen, que simplemente reconocer que no entiende o no puede hacer lo que otros sí pueden”.

“I guess it was yourself you were involved with

I would have sworn it was me

I might have found out sooner if

You'd only let me close enough to see

That ain't no way to treat a lady

No way to treat your baby

Your woman, your friend

That ain't no way to treat a lady, no way

But maybe it’s a way for us to end”

HELEN REDDY