Problemas en el paraíso

Gaston: Jacques, dismiss the car, Madame is not going.

Jacques: Yes, Monsieur LaValle.

Mme. Colet: Jacques...don't dismiss the car. I'll be down in a few minutes...

Gaston: I want you to stay, Mariette. You've got to stay. You can't go now.

Mme. Colet: I must go.

Gaston: I'm crazy about you.

Mme. Colet: I know it.

Gastón: I love you.

Mme. Colet: I believe you.

Gaston: Then why do you want to go?

Mme. Colet: Because I want to make it tough for you.

Trouble in Paradise, 1932