Los Reyes Mayos (Ebrard, Monreal y Dante) y la división con alianza en puerta

“We three kings of Orient are

Bearing gifts, we traverse afar

Field and fountain, moor and mountain

Following yonder star

O, star of wonder, star of night

Star with royal beauty bright

Westward leading, still proceeding

Guide us to thy perfect light

Born a king on Bethlehem's plain

Gold I bring to crown Him again

King forever, ceasing never

Over us all to reign”

Ella Fitzgerald, ‘We Three Kings’