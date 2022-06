Juicio político a AMLO

“Midnight not a sound from the pavement

Has the moon lost her memory?

She is smiling alone

In the lamplight, the withered leaves collect at my feet

And the wind begins to moan

Memory, All alone in the moonlight

I can dream of the old days

Life was beautiful then

I remember the time I knew what happiness was

Let the memory live again

Every streetlamp seems to beat

A fatalistic warning

Someone mutters and the street lamp sputters

And soon

It will be morning

Daylight

I must wait for the sunrise

I must think of a new life

And I mustn't give in

When the dawn comes, tonight will be a memory too

And a new day will begin”.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Trevor Nunn, ‘Memory’