“So right now, I wanna leave with you right now

I wanna be with you all night, in the car let's go

Yeah let's take it home, let's take it home, let's take it home

Hold me, we're dancing in the dark of the night

You're shining like a neon light

I light you up when I get inside

So won't you touch me 'cause everybody's watching us now

We're putting on a show for the crowd

So turn it up baby make it loud”

ADAM LEVINE