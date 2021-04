Azam Mangori, aged 23, has this afternoon been found guilty of the murder of Lorraine Cox in #Exeter.

Mangori, of no fixed abode, had previously admitted preventing the lawful burial of Miss Cox's body.

He will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday 7 April. pic.twitter.com/Tzy9iGIRzP

— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) April 1, 2021