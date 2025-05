Starmer, Macron & Merz on video during their return from Kiev. Macon quickly grabs something on the table & pockets it. Merz also palms something in front of him & hides it. They all look like the cat that ate the canary. @Keir_Starmer @EmmanuelMacron @_FriedrichMerz @POTUS pic.twitter.com/s7YIgblpor