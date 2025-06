Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is coming September 25, 2025! 🏎️​



Hatsune Miku, Joker, & Ichiban Kasuga are joining the race as free post-launch content. The roster then expands even further with Steve, Alex, and Creeper from Minecraft as future paid content!