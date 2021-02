LEGO lanzará set especial de 'Sonic'

Last year, a fan-made Sonic Mania project reached 10,000 supporters on @LEGOIdeas.



We're excited to share it will be produced as an official @LEGO_Group set!



➡️ https://t.co/Y66HuknMdH pic.twitter.com/J2HiT9hBZW

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 4, 2021