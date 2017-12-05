Meno-A-Kwena: el campamento donde Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se enamoraron

En este cierre del 2017 uno de los temas principales del mundo entero es la boda real entre Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry. El enlace matrimonial se realizará en la primavera del 2018 y la historia de este par de enamorados ha conquistado al mundo entero.
Todo comenzó por una cita a ciegas que un amigo de ambos realizó en Londres; cuatro semanas después la pareja se fue de campamento a África. Se trata del campamento Meno-A-Kwena en el que la pareja vivió un romance increíble y en el que acamparon 5 días bajo las estrellas.
Este destino es el único de vida silvestre en África; sus habitaciones ofrecen vistas panorámicas de la selva, y avistamiento cercano de elefantes, cebras y leones. Cada noche en este paradisíaco lugar tiene un costo de 24 mil 300 pesos (mil trescientos dólares).
Este lugar se volvió icónico para la pareja; ya que se dice que regresaron para un viaje de tres semanas en celebración del cumpleaños número 36 de Meghan.
¡Quién no se enamora en ese lugar!