Auto eléctrico 'Mini EV' es el más popular; se venden mil autos por día

Global Plug-in sales for January are out. New #1 EV: the Wuling Mini EV! The plug-in market continues to be hot with sales up 112% YoY in January, to over 321,000 units!



I think the Wuling Mini EV could be the #1 EV this year! pic.twitter.com/ClQdEIJqBX

