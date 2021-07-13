Emmy 2021: Esta es la lista de nominados a lo mejor de la televisión

Este 13 de julio, se dieron a conocer la lista de nominados para los premios Emmy 2021, el cual premia a lo mejor de la televisión.
Entre lo mas destacado de los premios Emmy 2021, figuran varias series de televisión lideradas por HBO, desplazando a Netflix quien había tenido la mayoría en ediciones anteriores.
El anuncio de la presentación virtual estuvo a cargo del ganador del Emmy, Ron Cephas Jones y su hija, la también ganadora del Emmy, Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Además, el presidente y director ejecutivo de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma fueron quienes anunciaron a los nominados para los Emmy 2021.
¿Cuándo serán los Emmy 2021?
Los Premios Emmy 2021 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 19 de septiembre y serán transmitidos mediante el canal TNT Latinoamérica.
En esta edición de los premios Emmy 2021, Stephen Colbert será el presentador de lo mejor de la televisión.
Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021:
Mejor Serie Drama
- ‘The Boys’ ‘Bridgerton’
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- ‘Lovecraft Country’
- ‘The Mandalorian’
- ‘Pose’
- ‘This Is Us’
Mejor Actriz Dramática
- Uzo Aduba - ‘In Treatment’
- Olivia Coleman - ‘The Crown’
- Emma Corrin - ‘The Crown’
- Elizabeth Moss - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- MJ Rodriguez - ‘Pose’
- Jurnee Smollett - ‘Lovecraft Country’
Mejor Actor Dramático
- Sterling K. Brown - ‘This Is Us’
- Jonathan Majors - ‘Love’
- Josh O’Connors - ‘The Crown’
- Regé-Jean Page - ‘Bridgerton’
- Billy Porter - ‘Pose’
- Matthew Rhys - ‘Perry Mason’
Mejor Actriz Dramática de Reparto
- Gillian Anderson - ‘The Crown’
- Helena Bonham Carter - ‘The Crown’
- Madeline Brewer - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- Ann Dowd - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- Aunjanue Ellis - ‘Lovecraft Country’
- Emerald Fennell - ‘The Crown’
- Yvonne Strahovski - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- Samira Wiley - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Mejor Actor Dramático de Reparto
Giancarlo Esposito - ‘The Mandalorian’
O-T Fagbenle - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
John Lithgow - ‘Perry Mason’
Tobias Menzies - ‘The Crown’
Max Minghella - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Chris Sullivan - ‘This Is Us’
Bradley Whitford - ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Michael K. Williams - ‘Lovecraft Country’
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- ‘Blackish’
- ‘Cobra Kai’
- ‘Emily in Paris’
- ‘Hacks’
- ‘The Flight Attendant’
- ‘The Kominsky Method’
- ‘Pen15’
- ‘Ted Lasso’
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
- Aidy Bryant - ‘Shrill’
- Kaley Cuoco - ‘The Flight Attendant’
- Allison Janney - ‘Mom’
- Tracee Ellis Ross - ‘Blackish’
- Jean Smart - ‘Hacks’
Mejor Actor de Comedia
- Anthony Anderson - ‘Blackish’
- Michael Douglas - ‘The Kominsky Method’
- William H. Macy - ‘Shameless’
- Jason Sudeikis - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Kenn Thompson - ‘Kenan’
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia
- Aidy Bryant - ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Hannah Einbinder - ‘Hacks’
- Kate McKinnon - ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Rosie Perez - ‘The Flight Attendant’
- Cecily Strong - ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Juno Temple - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Hannah Waddingham - ‘Ted Lasso’
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - ‘Hacks’
- Brett Goldstein - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Brendan Hunt - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Nick Mohammed - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Paul Reiser - ‘The Kominsky Method’
- Jeremy Swift - ‘Ted Lasso’
- Kenan Thompson - ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Bowen Yang - ‘Saturday Night Live’
Mejor Serie Limitada o Miniserie
- ‘I May Destroy You’
- ‘Mare of Easttown’
- ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
- ‘The Underground Railrod’
- ‘WandaVision’
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Michael Coel - ‘I May Destroy You’
- Cynthia Erivo - ‘Genius: Aretha’
- Elizabeth Olsen - ‘WandaVision’
- Anya Taylor Joy - ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
- Kate Winslet - ‘Mare of Easttown’
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Paul Bettany - ‘WandaVision’
- Hugh Grant - ‘The Undoing’
- Ewan McGregor - ‘Halston’
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - ‘Hamilton’
- Leslie Odom Jr. - ‘Hamilton’
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película TV
- Renée Elise Goldsberry - ‘Hamilton’
- Kathryn Hahn - ‘WandaVision’
- Moses Ingram - ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
- Julianne Nicholson - ‘Mare Of Easttown’
- Jean Smart - ‘Mare Of Easttown’
- Phillipa Soo - ‘Hamilton’
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película TV
- Thomas Brodie Sangster - ’The Queen’s Gambit’
- Daveed Diggs -’Hamilton’
- Paapa Essiedu - ‘May Destroy You’
- Jonathan Groff - ‘Hamilton’
- Evan Peters - ‘Mare Of Easttown’
- Anthony Ramos - ’Hamilton’
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
- Courtney B. Vance
- Charles Dance
- Don Cheadle
- Timothy Olyphant
- Carl Weathers
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- Sophie Okonedo
- Clarie Foy
- Alexis Bledel
- McKenna Grace
- Phylicia Rashad
Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Issa Rae
- Jane Adams
- Maya Rudolph
- Kristen Wiig
- Bernadette Peters
Mejor actor invitado en una comedia
- Alec Baldwin
- Dave Chappelle
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Dan Levy
- Morgan Freeman
Filme de televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
Mejor Programa de Variedades
- Conan (TBS)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor Reality de Competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)