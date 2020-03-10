Pearl Jam suspende gira por brote de coronavirus

Pearl Jam ha decidido suspender parte de sus conciertos de su gira ‘Gigaton’ 2020 de manera indefinida por el brote de coronavirus, uniéndose así a la lista de músicos que cancelan sus presentaciones debido al brote de la enfermedad.
A través de un comunicado en su página web y redes sociales, la banda estadounidense Pearl Jam, ha decidido suspender un total de 17 conciertos en Estados Unidos y Canadá debido al brote de coronavirus, incluido uno en el Madison Square Garden en Nueva York.
Sus presentaciones iniciarían en Canadá a partir del 18 de marzo en Toronto y, hasta el 19 de abril en Oakland, California de acuerdo al calendario de su gira ‘Gigaton’. A pesar de que Pearl Jam se pronunció con “enorme frustración y lamento”, en su comunicado explican que:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements... This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. - Ed & Pearl Jam
La banda es originaria de Seattle, Washington por lo que han vivido de primera mano el contagio del Covid-19 de primera mano
La banda indicó que las nuevas fechas se anunciarán en un futuro y que los boletos que fueron adquiridos podrán ser utilizados para estas nuevas presentaciones; sin embargo, los conciertos que se tienen planeados para Europa para el 23 de junio hasta el 23 de julio siguen programados al igual que dos conciertos en Nueva Jersey y California.
La banda originaria de Washington en Seattle -en donde al menos 20 personas han muerto debido al bote de la enfermedad, la mayoría en Seattle- ha expresado que miembros del grupo han sido afectados de manera personal por los temores al contagio del Covid-19.
De igual forma expresaron que la seguridad de sus seguidores siempre ha sido máxima prioridad para Pearl Jam por lo que han lamentado que los mensajes del gobierno en ese sentido no sean claros.