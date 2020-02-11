Pide Vanessa Bryant “que termine esta pesadilla” al recordar a Kobe y Gigi

México.- Una dolorida y devastada Vanessa Bryant volvió a compartir su sentir en redes sociales acerca de la irreparable pérdida de Kobe, su esposo, y Gianna, su hija de 13 años.
A través de un mensaje en Instagram, la viuda de Kobe Bryant, quien falleció junto a Gigi en un accidente aéreo el mes pasado, admitió que todavía no ha sido capaz de procesar cabalmente la muerte de los susodichos.
Ruega porque termine la pesadilla que comenzó el pasado 26 de enero
Sin embargo, en la misma publicación, que fue acompañada por un video donde Kobe Bryant aparece jugando basquetbol unto a Gianna, Vanessa aseguró que pese a todo debe mantenerse firme para ver por Natalia, Bianka y Capri, sus otras tres hijas.
Asimismo, pidió a Dios que ambos estuvieran todavía con vida para que la pesadilla que vive desde aquel fatídico domingo terminara.
Recordemos que Kobe y Gianna Bryant murieron el 26 de enero después de que el helicóptero en el que viajaban se desplomó en Calabasas, California. En el lugar también fallecieron otras siete personas, pues nadie de la tripulación sobrevivió.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.