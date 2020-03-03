México.- Parece que la tragedia que comenzó el 26 de enero todavía no termina para Vanessa Bryant. Esto debido a que, según el testimonio de un ciudadano, un policía de Los Ángeles filtró fotografías tomadas en el lugar del accidente que le costó la vida a su esposo Kobe y a Gianna, su hija de 13 años.
En una publicación realizada en el Instagram de la viuda del legendario Kobe Bryant, el abogado Gary Robb dio a conocer que su clienta “está absolutamente devastada” por la difusión de las imágenes, y es que tal hecho, según su percepción, atenta contra la dignidad de los fallecidos y los deudos.
De acuerdo con Los Angeles Times, un agente local mostró en un bar las “horribles imágenes” capturadas en la zona donde colapsó el helicóptero en el que viajaba Kobe y otras siete personas, incluso habría sido exhibidas fotos de los cuerpos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
Es por ello que el Departamento del sheriff ordenó a sus elementos que borraran el material videográfico recabado aquella tarde y también comenzó una investigación sobre la filtración, delito que podría acarrearle cadena perpetua a su realizador.
Vanessa Bryant hablándole a su esposo y su hija, ante el mundo. Su fuerza y entereza. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gz6ndRbB0M— Fernando Palomo (@Palomo_ESPN) February 24, 2020
Un camarero habría sido el denunciante
Luego del accidente ocurrido en Calabasas, California, Vanessa pidió a las autoridades que la zona del desastre fuera declarada como una zona de exclusión aérea para proteger la privacidad de los familiares.
Todo vez que esto, como escribió Gary Robb, “era de importancia crítica para ella, ya que deseaba proteger la dignidad de todas las víctimas”. Además, el abogado agregó que, “en ese momento, el sheriff Alex Villanueva nos aseguró que se tomarían todas las medidas para proteger la privacidad de las familias”.
Siguiendo con lo expuesto por Los Angeles Times, no se tiene la certeza de cuántas personas pudieron observar las fotografías exhibidas por el policía; acto que, por cierto, habría sido denunciado por un camarero del bar en cuestión.
Otro asunto que todavía no se esclarece es si el agente que las mostró fue el mismo que las capturó, o más bien las recibió de otro miembro del personal adscrito al departamento de Los Ángeles.
Kobe y Vanessa Bryant seguirán siendo el mejor equipo 💛 💜— ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 24, 2020
Uno en la duela del cielo y otro en la duela terrenal 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qfxnjX6qXA