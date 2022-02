ST. PAUL, MN - FEBRUARY 02: A fan cheers in the first half of a World Cup Qualifying game between Honduras and the United States at Allianz Field on February 2, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The United States defeated Honduras 3-0. David Berding/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (DAVID BERDING / Getty Images via AFP)