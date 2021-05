🏰 Bran Castle 🧛🏻‍♂️ in Romania🇷🇴🇪🇺will host a special vaccination💉 marathon, for a month, during the weekends, in the Medieval Customs buildings inside the #Bran Domain.

🔛 Vaccination will be done with the mobile medical team, and the operating interval is Friday - Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U9b9P6qY5z

— Dan Stoenescu (@DanStoenescu) May 7, 2021