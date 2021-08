Ver las barbas de tu vecino cortar… Vargas, Zaldívar y AMLO ¿qué tienen que ver con Ernesto Zedillo?

Let’s dance

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues

Let's dance

To the song they're playin' on the radio

Let's sway

While color lights up your face

Let's sway

Sway through the crowd to an empty space

If you say run

I'll run with you

And if you say hide

We'll hide

Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower

David Bowie