Planeta de los nimios

Para quienes la 4ª palabra del título les resulta desconocida, se las… traduzco por cortesía de la RAE: “cosa material o inmaterial que tiene muy poca o ninguna importancia; lo insignificante”.

Ahora sí, les platico:

Habemos quienes, cuando alguien nos pide hacer determinada cosa que no nos gusta, no queremos, no sabemos, no debemos y no nos divierte, dan ganas de cambiarnos al código postal de otro planeta, porque por más que tratamos de explicarles el quid del asunto -incluso con bolitas y palitos- no entienden.

Para mí, esos son los cinco designios, factores o elementos que definen la clave del éxito de la existencia humana.

Cuando los cinco se alinean, es bien difícil que las cosas nos salgan mal.

Y por el contrario, mientras más de esos cinco elementos se apersonen en nuestras actividades, más mal nos irá en lo que hagamos.

Entonces, la calidad con la que hacemos TODO, depende de cuántos de esos cinco elementos se sumen a nuestras actividades.

A más, mayor calidad; a menos, más pinchurrientas nos saldrán las cosas.

Mi definición personal de valor, es tenerlo para no hacer NADA que no nos guste, que no sabemos, no queremos, no debemos y para amolarla de acabar, que tampoco nos divierte.

Claro, esa definición depende de cuál es la circunstancia (unos le llaman “edad”) de la vida en que nos hallemos.

Ejemplo: los niños y los adolescentes se friegan, porque en esas etapas de la vida están aprendiendo y su misión es entrarle a los cinco elementos, A TODOS, porque si no, carecerán de capacidad para imponerle condiciones a la vida.

PERMUTACIONES Y COMBINACIONES DE LOS 5 ELEMENTOS

Con los que andan buscando su primera chamba, o su segunda, cambia un poquito la cosa, porque a pesar de los titulotes que presuman, DEBEN hacer lo que no les gusta, lo que no quieren, lo que no deben e incluso hasta lo que no les divierte.

¿Notaron que aquí son cuatro de los cinco factores? Estos batos -hijos en ciernes de madurez que todavía viven con sus padres o con sus abuelos o en su depa que les pagan los unos o los otros- van a enfrentar esos cuatro factores solamente si SABEN hacer las cosas.

El no SABER, los anula, como profesionales, como obreros, como mandaderos, como hijos, como padres.

Y conforme vamos evolucionando, podemos irle quitando elementos, factores o designios a la lista original de los cinco.

No hay mayor plenitud que decir NO cuando alguien nos pide hacer algo que -otra vez- no nos gusta, no queremos, no sabemos, no debemos y no nos divierte.

Se siente a toda madre llegar a dicho estado, nomás que en el camino hay qué pedalearle duro, tupido y consistente.

Y ¿qué sucede con aquellos que no estando en ese nivel de plenitud, se atreven a hacer lo que no saben? En mi mundo se les llama farsantes y son todos aquellos que ocupan puestos públicos en la federación, en los estados, en los municipios, en las legislaturas, por accidentes del destino electoral o del designio presidencial, y andan como bueyes, arando la yunta de sus incapacidades.

Y ¿qué sucede con los que sabiendo y debiendo hacer las cosas , no quieren hacerlas? En mi mundo se les llama agachones, conformistas, pusilánimes, mediocres, bragueteros, “chaleros” o “chateros” -derivaciones de “chal” y “chat” que para efectos prácticos, son lo mismo- por valerse de la pandemia para no salir de los clósets -más bien cloacas- de su encierro privado.

Y ¿qué sucede con los que no sabiendo ni debiendo hacer las cosas , les gusta, quieren y se divierten haciéndolas? En mi mundo se les llama cínicos, cabron3s , desvergonzados, maloras e hijos del mal dormir de sus progenitores.

CON USTEDES, EL PLANETA DE LOS NIMIOS

Algunos países están convirtiendo a la Tierra en el Planeta de los Nimios. Gente que NO sabe ni debe hacer las cosas, pero las hace, le gusta y se divierte con eso.

Personas que a pesar de que SÍ saben y deben hacer las cosas, no las quieren ni les gusta hacerlas… y eso les divierte.

Antes de que coja las poquitas chivas que tengo y me vaya a vivir a otro planeta, en éste he aprendido varias cosas elementales, que nutren mi existencia:

Mi mayor motivación es hacer lo que me divierte, no lo que me da a ganar dinero.

En mis días -que han sido muchísimos- de mayor necesidad, el deber mata a los otros cuatro elementos.

He aprendido que el deber se sustenta en el saber . Quien no se prepara -en lo que sea- está muerto y no se ha dado cuenta.

Ahora sé que de los cinco elementos, el más pendenciero, el más volátil, el más cabrón, es el “querer”, porque me dan ganas de bajarme ahorita mismo de este tren -y sin hacer parada- cuando ese “querer” se disloca, se descarrila, se desfasa en los tiempos de uno respecto a otro, o de unos en relación a otros.

Cuando uno quiere ahora y el otro mañana o al ratito o viceversa, amigos míos, ya valió madres el asunto.

¿Me entendiste o te lo explico con bolitas y palitos?

Dedico este artículo a los que se creen inconmensurables; que se sienten hechos a mano y lampreados en huevo; que pontifican, no hablan; que disertan, no platican; que vuelven las conversaciones en soliloquios donde lo único que se escuchan son sus palabras; y que creen que el mundo no los merece.

Dedico este artículo a los que no se cansan de decir que la gente es como los bagazos de naranja: “sácales todo el jugo posible y escúpelos”.

Y para mostrarles lo insignificantes que son esos tipos, aquí tienen la famosa foto tomada por la sonda Voyager1 cuando estaba a punto de llegar al umbral del sistema solar, hoy hace 31 años y 5 meses.

En esa ocasión, Carl Sagan les pidió a los jefes de la NASA que por un minuto voltearan las cámaras de la sonda hacia la Tierra , distante en esos momentos a 6,000 millones de kilómetros de nuestro Planeta.

Luego de que hiciera un recorrido por los planetas y antes de que se sumergiera en el espacio profundo, la sonda tuvo una última misión.

Sagan y Carolyn Porco, los dos científicos de imágenes de la misión, convencieron a los directivos de la NASA para que la nave hiciera un “retrato familiar del sistema solar”.

La sonda tomó 60 fotos que incluían al Sol y seis de los principales planetas: Venus, Tierra, Júpiter, Saturno, Urano y Neptuno.

Mercurio, Marte y Plutón quedaron fuera por razones técnicas.

El “punto azul pálido” fue parte de una secuencia de fotos tomadas por la Voyager1 antes de que su sistema de cámara se apagara para ahorrar energía.

Sobre esa icónica foto que hoy comparto con ustedes y que me fue dada en enero pasado durante nuestra visita a Cabo Cañaveral, Sagan dijo: “Somos apenas un punto azul pálido en la inmensidad del universo”.

Si eso es la Tierra en la inmensidad de espacio, ¿qué somos nosotros, los humanos que la poblamos?

Planet of the Insignificant

Placido Garza

For those who find the 4th word of the title unknown... I translate courtesy of the RAE: “material or immaterial thing that has little or no importance”.

Now, I tell you:

There are those who, when someone asks us to do a certain thing that we do not like, do not want, do not know, we should not and do not have fun, make me want to change to the zip code of another planet, because as much as we try to explain the key points matter - even with balls and sticks - they do not understand.

For me, those are the five designs, factors or elements that define the key to the success of human existence.

When the five line up, it’s very difficult for things to go wrong.

And the other way around, the more of these five elements are involved in our activities, the more badly we will do in what we do.

So the quality with which we do EVERYTHING depends on how many of those five elements add to our activities.

The more, the higher the quality; unless, the more dir things will come out.

My personal definition of value, is to have it to not do ANYTHING that we do not like, that we do not know, we do not want, we must not and to grind it to finish, that does not amuse us either.

Of course, that definition depends on what the circumstance (some call it “age”) of the life in which we find ourselves is.

Example: children and adolescents are scrubbed, because at these stages of life they are learning and their mission is to enter the five elements, ALL, because otherwise, they will lack the capacity to impose conditions on life.

PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS

With those who are looking for their first job, or their second, it changes things a little bit, because despite the “big” titles they presume, they MUST do what they do not like, what they do not want, what they should not and even what does not amuse them.

Did you notice that here are four of the five factors? These budding children of maturity who still live with their parents or grandparents or in their depa that they are paid by each other, will face those four factors only if they KNOW HOW to do things.

Not KNOWING, cancels them out, as professionals, as workers, as bosses, as children, as parents.

And as we evolve, we can remove elements, factors or designs from the original list of five.

There is no greater fullness than saying NO when someone asks us to do something that - again - we do not like, do not want, do not know, we must not and we do not have fun.

It feels so good to reach that state, no more that along the way there is to run hard, thick and consistent.

And, what about those who are not at that level of fullness, dare to do what they do not know? In my world they are called phonies and they are all those who catch public governement´s positions, in the states, counties, house of representatives, due to accidents of electoral destiny or presidential design, and walk like oxen, plowing the vehicle of their disabilities.

And what about those who, knowing and should do things, do not want to do them? In my world they are called crouching, conformist, pusillanimous, mediocre, “Golden son of law”, “shawlers” or “chat and memes fans” - derivations of “shawl” and “chat” that for practical purposes, are the same thing - for using the pandemic to not leave the closets - rather sewers - of their private confinement.

And what about those who do not know or should not do things, like, want and have fun doing them? In my world they are called cynics, bastards, shameless, spoilers and children of the bad sleep of their parents.

LADIES & GENTLEMEN, THE PLANET OF INSIGNIFICANTS

Some countries are turning Earth into the Planet of the Nimios (Insignificants). People who do NOT know or should not do things, but do them, like them and have fun with it.

People who even though they DO know and should do things, they don’t want them or like to do them... and that amuses them.

Before I take my so ittle stuffs that I have and I go to live on another planet, in this one I have learned several elementary things, which nourish my existence:

My biggest motivation is to do what amuses me, not what gives me money.

In my days - which have been many - of greatest need, duty kills the other four elements.

I have learned that duty is based on knowledge, in education. Anyone who does not study - in whatever way - is dead and has not realised it.

Now I know that of the five elements, the most quarrelsome, the most volatile, the most bastard, is the “want”, because they make me want to get off this train right now - and without stopping - when that “want” is dislocated, derailed, deflects in the times of one with respect to another, or of some in relation to others.

When one wants to now and the other tomorrow or at the same time or vice versa, dear friends, the matter was already worth it.

Did you understand me or do I have to explain it to you with balls and sticks?

CATCH-ALL

“Holy mother of the God of Spinoza,” says my Gaby’s irreverent.

PS

I dedicate this article to those who believe themselves as big as giants; that they feel handmade and egg-shaped; who pontificate, do not speak; who talk, not talk; that conversations return in soliloquies where all you hear are your words; and that they believe the world doesn’t deserve them.

I dedicate this article to those who do not tire of saying that people are like orange bagasse: “take as much juice as possible and spit them”.

And to show you how insignificant those guys are, here’s the famous photo taken by the spacecraft Voyager1 when it was about to reach the threshold of the solar system, 31 years and 5 months ago today.

That day, Carl Sagan asked NASA chiefs to turn the spacecraft cameras over to Earth for a minute, 6,000 million kilometers away from our planet.

After it made a tour of the planets and before it plunged into deep space, Voyager1 had one last mission.

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Sagan and Carolyn Porco, the mission’s imaging scientists, convinced NASA officials to have the spacecraft make a “family portrait of the solar system.”

The Voyager1 took 60 photos that included Sun and six of the major planets: Venus, Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Mercury, Mars and Pluto were left out for technical reasons.

The “pale blue dot” was part of a sequence of photos taken by Voyager1 before its camera system was turned off to save energy.

Of that iconic photo that I share with you today and that was given to me last january during our visit to Cape Canaveral, Sagan said, “We are just a pale blue dot in the vastness of the universe.”

If that’s the Earth in the vastness of space, what are we, what about the humans who populate it?