No hemos salido del Covid y ya se asoma una guerra mundial

“Well, life has a funny way of sneaking up on you

When you think everything's okay and everything's going right

And life has a funny way of helping you out

When you think everything's gone wrong

And everything blows up in your face

It's a traffic jam when you're already late

A "No smoking" sign on your cigarette break

It's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife

It's meeting the man of my dreams

And then meeting his beautiful wife

And isn't it ironic?

Don't you think?

A little too ironic

And yeah, I really do think”.

Alanis Morissette