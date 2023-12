“If you wanna be with me

Baby, there's a price to pay

I'm a genie in a bottle

You gotta rub me the right way

If you wanna be with me

I can make your wish come true

You gotta make a big impression (oh yeah)

Gotta like what you do

I'm a genie in a bottle, baby

Gotta rub me the right way, honey

I'm a genie in a bottle, baby

Come come, come on and let me out.”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA