Jorge Alcocer: ¿la salida estilo Julio Scherer versión recargada?

“One pill makes you larger

And one pill makes you small,

And the ones that mother gives you

Don't do anything at all.

Go ask Alice

When she's ten feet tall.

And if you go chasing rabbits

And you know you're going to fall,

Tell 'em a hookah smoking caterpillar

Has given you the call.

Call Alice

When she was just small.

When the men on the chessboard

Get up and tell you where to go”

Jefferson Airplane, ‘White Rabbit’