“Baby Jane, don’t it make you feel sad

Just when I thought that we were winning

You and I were so close in every way

Don't time fly when you're loving and laughing

I've said goodbye so many times

The situation ain't all that new

Optimism's my best defense

I'll get through without you

When I give my heart again

I know it's gonna last forever

No one tell me where or when

I know it's gonna last forever

I won't be that dumb again

I know it's gotta last forever

When I fall in love again

I know it’s gonna last forever.”

ROD STEWART