“You’re one of those guys who likes to shine his machine

You make me take off my shoes before you let me get in

I can't believe you kiss your car good night

C'mon baby tell me, you must be jokin', right

Oh, oh, so you think you're something special

Oh, oh, you think you're something else

Okay, so you've got a car

That don’t impress me much.”

SHANIA TWAIN