“Klaatu: You’ve been out of contact for a long time.

Mr. Wu: I had a dangerous assignment. This is hostile territory.

Klaatu: I've noticed. I was hoping I could reason with them.

Mr. Wu: I'm afraid they are not a reasonable race. I've been living amongst them for seventy years now. I know them well.

Klaatu: And?

Mr. Wu: Any attempt to intercede with them would be futile. They are destructive, and they won't change.

Klaatu: Is that your official report?

Mr. Wu: The tragedy is, they know what’s going to become of them”

PELÍCULA ‘THE DAY THE ESRTH STOOD STILL’