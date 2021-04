Last night a three-year-old was shot & killed at a birthday party. There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy. https://t.co/nWxbSgzMMm

— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 25, 2021