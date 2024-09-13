Sigue aquí la lista de ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: La serie Shogun arrasó en Creative Arts Emmys.

La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy es este domingo 15 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California, en los Estados Unidos.

Otorgados por la la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS, por sus siglas en inglés), los Premios Emmy 2024 reconocerán a lo más relevante de la televisión.

En esta ocasión, series como Shōgun, The Bear y Only Murders in the Building lideran las nominaciones de la noche.

Premios Emmy 2023
Premios Emmy 2023 (Emmys / Facebook)

Todos los ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías Creative Arts Emmys; Shogun arrasó

Para agilizar la ceremonia de premiación, los Premios Emmy 2024 se dividieron.

Y desde el pasado 8 de septiembre se anunciaron los ganadores las categorías Creative Arts como son vestuario, maquillaje y efectos especiales.

Aquí la lista completa donde la serie Shoghun arrasó con 14 estatuillas:

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actriz Invitada Destacada en una Serie de Comedia

  • Olvia Colman - The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis- The Bear GANADORA
  • Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Only Murders In The Building
  • Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
  • Kirsten Wiig - Saturday Night Live
¿Nepo baby? “Soy una actriz”, dice orgullosamente Jamie Lee Curtis en SAG Awards 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis (Jordan Strauss / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actor Invitado Destacado en una Serie de Comedia

  • Jon Bernthal - The Bear GANADOR
  • Mateo Broderick - Only Murders In The Building
  • Ryan Gosling - Saturday Night Live
  • Cristóbal Lloyd - Hacks
  • Bob Odenkirk - The Bear
  • Will Poulter - The Bear

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

  • Néstor Carbonell - Shogun - GANADOR
  • Paul Dano - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Tracy Letts - Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
  • Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
  • John Turturro - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

  • Michaela Coel - Mr. & Mrs. Smith GANADORA
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
  • Sarah Paulson - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Parker Posey - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un programa de reality o reality de competición

  • RuPaul Charles - RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Shark Tank
  • Alan Cumming - The Traitors GANADOR
  • Kristen Kish - Top Chef
  • Jeff Probst - Survivor

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un concurso

  • Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
  • Keke Palmer - Password
  • Jane Lynch - Weakest Link
  • Pat Sajak - Wheel Of Fortune GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad estructurada

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye
  • Shark Tank -GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad no estructurada

  • Below Deck Down Under
  • Love On The Spectrum
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
  • Vanderpump Rules
  • Welcome To Wrexham - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedad de formato corto

  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
  • Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question - GANADORA
  • Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
  • The Eric Andre Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto

  • Eric André - The Eric Andre Show GANADOR
  • Desi Lydic - Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show
  • Mena Suvari - RZR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie breve de no ficción o realidad

  • After The Cut - The Daily Show
  • Hacks: Bit By Bit
  • Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch
  • Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun GANADORA
  • The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de Variedades Destacadas (En Vivo)

  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
  • The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
  • The Oscars - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de variedades (pregrabado)

  • Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic - GANADOR
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en una serie de variedades

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Saturday Night Live - GANADOR
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en un especial de variedades

  • 76th Annual Tony Awards
  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
  • The Oscars - GANADOR
  • Tig Notaro: Hello Again
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Serie Documental

  • Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
  • Girls State
  • Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADOR
  • Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces
  • The Greatest Night In Pop

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor guión para una serie de variedades

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Daily Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie animada

  • X-Men 97
  • The Simpsons
  • Scavengers Reign
  • Bobs Burgers
  • Blue Eye Samurai - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Multicámara (Media Hora)

  • Bob Abishola
  • Fraiser
  • How I Met Your Father - GANADORA
  • Night Court
  • The Conners
  • The Upshaws

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie de Cámara Única (Media Hora)

  • Hacks
  • Physical
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Sugar
  • The Bear - GANADORA
The Bear temporada 3
The Bear temporada 3 (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie (Una Hora)

  • 3 Body Problem / Juicio Final
  • Shogun / Anjin
  • Shogun / Cielo Carmesí - GANADOR
  • The Crown / Ritz
  • The Crown / Duerme, cariño, duerme
  • Winnig Time The Rise of the Lakers Dinasty / Vencer a Los Ángeles

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película

  • All The Light We Cannot See / Episodio 4
  • Fargo / La tragedia de los comunes
  • Griselda / Gerencia intermedia
  • Lessons in Chemistry / La pequeña señorita Hastings
  • Ripley / V Lucio - GANADOR
  • True Detective Night Country / Parte 6
Issa López, Kali Reis y Jodie Foster
Issa López, Kali Reis y Jodie Foster para la serie True Detective (Chino Lemus/HBO Max)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coordinación de Stunts Destacada en Programas Dramáticos

  • Fall Out - Casey O’Neill
  • Mr.&Mrs. Smith - Stephen Pope - GANADOR
  • FBI: Most Wanted - Declan Mulvey
  • The Rookie-David Scott Rowden Sr
  • Warriro - Brett Chan y Jhonny Yang

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie

  • Mr.&Mrs. Smith - David Fleming
  • Only Murders In The Building - Siddhartha Khosla GANADOR
  • Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne
  • Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross y Nick Chuba
  • Silo - Atli Örvarsson
  • Slow Horses Daniel Pemberton y Toydrum
  • The Crown - Martin Phipps

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película (Score Dramático Original)

  • All The Light We Cannot See - Carlos Rafael Rivera
  • Fargo - Jeff Russo
  • Lawmen: Bass Reeve - Chanda Dancy
  • Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera GANADOR
  • The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Kara Talve y Hans Zimmer

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía (Una Hora o Más)

  • Fallout
  • Palm Royale
  • Ripley
  • Shogun - GANADORA
  • The Gilded Age
Shogun
Shogun (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo (Una Hora o Más)

  • Fargo
  • The Crown - GANADORA
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Morning Show
  • True Detective Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)

  • Fraiser
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building - GANADORA
  • The Bear
  • What we do in the Shadows

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Títulos Principales Destacado

  • 3 Body Problem
  • Fallout
  • Lessons in chemistry
  • Palm Royale
  • Shogun - GANADORA
  • Silo

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción para una serie de variedades o reality

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Saturday Night Live - GANADOR
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción Para una serie de variedades

  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
  • Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
  • The Oscars - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • The Bear - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de drama

  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shogun - GANADORA
  • Slow Horses
  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para una serie o película de antología o limitada

  • Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para un reality show

  • Love On The Spectrum - GANADORA
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • The Amazing Race
  • The Golden Bachelor

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coreografía destacada para programas de variedades

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Motion Destacado

  • Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia Multicámara

  • Fraiser José Fulton
  • How I Met Your Father - Russel Griffin - GANADORA
  • Night Court - Esteban Prime
  • The Upshaws - Angel Gamboa Bryant y Brian LeCoz
  • The Uphaws Angel Gamboa Bryant

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia de Cámara Única

  • Hacks - El espectáculo navideño de Deborah Vance
  • Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe
  • Only Murders in the Building - “The White Room”
  • Reservation Dogs - “Dig”
  • The Bear - “Fishes” - GANADORA
  • What we do in the Shadows - “Pride Parade”
The Bear 3
The Bear 3 (FX )

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en un Solo Episodio

  • All The Light We Cannot See - “Episode 4″
  • Ripley - “III Sommerso” - GANADORA
  • The Crown - “Dis-Moi Oui”
  • True Detective: Night CountrY - “Part 1″
  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - “Beat L.A.”

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en una Temporada o Película

  • Ahsoka
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Fallout
  • Loki
  • Shogun - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación

  • Ahsoka - “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
  • Blue Eye Samurai - “All Evil Dreams And Angry Words”
  • Only Murders In The Building - “Sitzprobe”
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks - “The Inner Fight”
  • The Bear - “Forks” GANADORA
The Bear
The Bear (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)

  • 3 Body Problem
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Fallout
  • Shogun - GANADORA
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada, de Antología o Película

  • All The Light We Cannot See
  • Fargo
  • Masters Of The Air
  • Ripley - GANADORA
  • True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • The Bear - GANADORA
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)

  • 3 Body Problem
  • Fallout
  • Loki
  • Shogun - GANADORA
  • The Crown

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película: Masters Of The Air

  • Black Mirror
  • Fargo
  • Masters Of The Air -GANADORA
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original y Letra Destacada

  • Girls5eva
  • Only Murders In The Building - GANADORA
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
  • True Detective: Night Country
Only Murders in the Building Temporada 4
Only Murders in the Building (Disney)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original Destacada en Títulos Principales

  • Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Masters Of The Air
  • Palm Royale - GANADORA
  • Shogun

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de juegos

  • Celebrity Family Feud
  • Jeopardy! - GANADOR
  • Password
  • The Price Is Right At Night
  • Wheel Of Fortune

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Dirección para un reality

  • Love On The Spectrum - GANADOR
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • The Traitors
  • Welcome To Wrexham

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor interpretación de voz en off de un personaje

  • Hank Azaria - The Simpsons
  • Alex Borstein - Family Guy
  • Sterling K. Brown- Invincible
  • Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth GANADORA
  • Hannah Waddingham - Krapopolis

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Supervisión Musical Destacada

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fallout - GANADORA
  • Fargo
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • True Detective: Night Country
Fallout
Fallout (Amazon)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Película para Televisión Destacada

  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Quiz Lady - GANADORA
  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías principales

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Dominic West, The Crown
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Theo James, The Gentlemen
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película antológica

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia

  • Abott Elementary - Randall Einhorn
  • Hacks - Lucía Aniello
  • The Bear - Christopher Storer
  • The Bear - Ramy Youssef
  • The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie
  • The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli

Mejor guión para una serie de comedia

  • Abott Elementary - Quinta Brunson
  • Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino
  • Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky
  • The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
  • What We Do In The Shadows - Jake Bender Zach Dunn

Mejor dirección en una serie de drama

  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Slow Horses
  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show
  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Mejor guión para una serie dramática

  • Fallout “The End”
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith “First Date”
  • Shōgun “Anjin”
  • Shōgun “Crimson Sky”
  • Slow Horses “Negotiating With Tigers”
  • The Crown “Ritz”

Mejor dirección en una serie limitada o película antológica

  • Baby Reindeer - Weronika Tofilska
  • Fargo - Noah Hawley
  • Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Gus Van Sant
  • Lessons in Chemistry - Millicent Shelton
  • Ripley - Steven Zaillian
  • True Detective: Night Country - Issa López

Mejor guión para una serie limitada o película antológica

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Black Mirror
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Rivers
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Reality de competencia

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Amazing Race
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice
  • Top Chef

Mejor Talks Series

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mejor serie de variedades con guión

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live