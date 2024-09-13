Sigue aquí la lista de ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: La serie Shogun arrasó en Creative Arts Emmys.

La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy es este domingo 15 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California, en los Estados Unidos.

Otorgados por la la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS, por sus siglas en inglés), los Premios Emmy 2024 reconocerán a lo más relevante de la televisión.

En esta ocasión, series como Shōgun, The Bear y Only Murders in the Building lideran las nominaciones de la noche.

Premios Emmy 2023 (Emmys / Facebook)

Todos los ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías Creative Arts Emmys; Shogun arrasó

Para agilizar la ceremonia de premiación, los Premios Emmy 2024 se dividieron.

Y desde el pasado 8 de septiembre se anunciaron los ganadores las categorías Creative Arts como son vestuario, maquillaje y efectos especiales.

Aquí la lista completa donde la serie Shoghun arrasó con 14 estatuillas:

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actriz Invitada Destacada en una Serie de Comedia

Olvia Colman - The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis- The Bear GANADORA

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

Kirsten Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Jamie Lee Curtis (Jordan Strauss / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actor Invitado Destacado en una Serie de Comedia

Jon Bernthal - The Bear GANADOR

Mateo Broderick - Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling - Saturday Night Live

Cristóbal Lloyd - Hacks

Bob Odenkirk - The Bear

Will Poulter - The Bear

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Néstor Carbonell - Shogun - GANADOR

Paul Dano - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts - Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

John Turturro - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Michaela Coel - Mr. & Mrs. Smith GANADORA

Claire Foy - The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un programa de reality o reality de competición

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

Alan Cumming - The Traitors GANADOR

Kristen Kish - Top Chef

Jeff Probst - Survivor

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un concurso

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer - Password

Jane Lynch - Weakest Link

Pat Sajak - Wheel Of Fortune GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad estructurada

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank -GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad no estructurada

Below Deck Down Under

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome To Wrexham - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedad de formato corto

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question - GANADORA

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

The Eric Andre Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto

Eric André - The Eric Andre Show GANADOR

Desi Lydic - Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show

Mena Suvari - RZR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie breve de no ficción o realidad

After The Cut - The Daily Show

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch

Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun GANADORA

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de Variedades Destacadas (En Vivo)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de variedades (pregrabado)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic - GANADOR

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en una serie de variedades

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live - GANADOR

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en un especial de variedades

76th Annual Tony Awards

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

The Oscars - GANADOR

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Trevor Noah: Where Was

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Serie Documental

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADOR

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

The Greatest Night In Pop

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor guión para una serie de variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie animada

X-Men 97

The Simpsons

Scavengers Reign

Bobs Burgers

Blue Eye Samurai - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Multicámara (Media Hora)

Bob Abishola

Fraiser

How I Met Your Father - GANADORA

Night Court

The Conners

The Upshaws

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie de Cámara Única (Media Hora)

Hacks

Physical

Reservation Dogs

Sugar

The Bear - GANADORA

The Bear temporada 3 (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie (Una Hora)

3 Body Problem / Juicio Final

Shogun / Anjin

Shogun / Cielo Carmesí - GANADOR

The Crown / Ritz

The Crown / Duerme, cariño, duerme

Winnig Time The Rise of the Lakers Dinasty / Vencer a Los Ángeles

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película

All The Light We Cannot See / Episodio 4

Fargo / La tragedia de los comunes

Griselda / Gerencia intermedia

Lessons in Chemistry / La pequeña señorita Hastings

Ripley / V Lucio - GANADOR

True Detective Night Country / Parte 6

Issa López, Kali Reis y Jodie Foster para la serie True Detective (Chino Lemus/HBO Max)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coordinación de Stunts Destacada en Programas Dramáticos

Fall Out - Casey O’Neill

Mr.&Mrs. Smith - Stephen Pope - GANADOR

FBI: Most Wanted - Declan Mulvey

The Rookie-David Scott Rowden Sr

Warriro - Brett Chan y Jhonny Yang

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie

Mr.&Mrs. Smith - David Fleming

Only Murders In The Building - Siddhartha Khosla GANADOR

Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne

Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross y Nick Chuba

Silo - Atli Örvarsson

Slow Horses Daniel Pemberton y Toydrum

The Crown - Martin Phipps

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película (Score Dramático Original)

All The Light We Cannot See - Carlos Rafael Rivera

Fargo - Jeff Russo

Lawmen: Bass Reeve - Chanda Dancy

Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera GANADOR

The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Kara Talve y Hans Zimmer

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía (Una Hora o Más)

Fallout

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun - GANADORA

The Gilded Age

Shogun (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo (Una Hora o Más)

Fargo

The Crown - GANADORA

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)

Fraiser

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building - GANADORA

The Bear

What we do in the Shadows

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Títulos Principales Destacado

3 Body Problem

Fallout

Lessons in chemistry

Palm Royale

Shogun - GANADORA

Silo

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción para una serie de variedades o reality

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live - GANADOR

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción Para una serie de variedades

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars - GANADOR

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

The Bear - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de drama

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun - GANADORA

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Morning Show

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para una serie o película de antología o limitada

Baby Reindeer - GANADORA

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para un reality show

Love On The Spectrum - GANADORA

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coreografía destacada para programas de variedades

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Motion Destacado

Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia Multicámara

Fraiser José Fulton

How I Met Your Father - Russel Griffin - GANADORA

Night Court - Esteban Prime

The Upshaws - Angel Gamboa Bryant y Brian LeCoz

The Uphaws Angel Gamboa Bryant

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia de Cámara Única

Hacks - El espectáculo navideño de Deborah Vance

Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe

Only Murders in the Building - “The White Room”

Reservation Dogs - “Dig”

The Bear - “Fishes” - GANADORA

What we do in the Shadows - “Pride Parade”

The Bear 3 (FX )

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en un Solo Episodio

All The Light We Cannot See - “Episode 4″

Ripley - “III Sommerso” - GANADORA

The Crown - “Dis-Moi Oui”

True Detective: Night CountrY - “Part 1″

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - “Beat L.A.”

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en una Temporada o Película

Ahsoka

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fallout

Loki

Shogun - GANADORA

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación

Ahsoka - “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

Blue Eye Samurai - “All Evil Dreams And Angry Words”

Only Murders In The Building - “Sitzprobe”

Star Trek: Lower Decks - “The Inner Fight”

The Bear - “Forks” GANADORA

The Bear (Especial)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)

3 Body Problem

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fallout

Shogun - GANADORA

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada, de Antología o Película

All The Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Masters Of The Air

Ripley - GANADORA

True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

The Bear - GANADORA

What We Do In The Shadows

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)

3 Body Problem

Fallout

Loki

Shogun - GANADORA

The Crown

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película: Masters Of The Air

Black Mirror

Fargo

Masters Of The Air - GANADORA

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original y Letra Destacada

Girls5eva

Only Murders In The Building - GANADORA

Saturday Night Live

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz

True Detective: Night Country

Only Murders in the Building (Disney)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original Destacada en Títulos Principales

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Lessons in Chemistry

Masters Of The Air

Palm Royale - GANADORA

Shogun

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de juegos

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! - GANADOR

Password

The Price Is Right At Night

Wheel Of Fortune

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Dirección para un reality

Love On The Spectrum - GANADOR

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Traitors

Welcome To Wrexham

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor interpretación de voz en off de un personaje

Hank Azaria - The Simpsons

Alex Borstein - Family Guy

Sterling K. Brown- Invincible

Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth GANADORA

Hannah Waddingham - Krapopolis

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Supervisión Musical Destacada

Baby Reindeer

Fallout - GANADORA

Fargo

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Only Murders In The Building

True Detective: Night Country

Fallout (Amazon)

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Película para Televisión Destacada

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady - GANADORA

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías principales

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Theo James, The Gentlemen

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película antológica

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia

Abott Elementary - Randall Einhorn

Hacks - Lucía Aniello

The Bear - Christopher Storer

The Bear - Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie

The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli

Mejor guión para una serie de comedia

Abott Elementary - Quinta Brunson

Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino

Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky

The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows - Jake Bender Zach Dunn

Mejor dirección en una serie de drama

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Morning Show

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Mejor guión para una serie dramática

Fallout “The End”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith “First Date”

Shōgun “Anjin”

Shōgun “Crimson Sky”

Slow Horses “Negotiating With Tigers”

The Crown “Ritz”

Mejor dirección en una serie limitada o película antológica

Baby Reindeer - Weronika Tofilska

Fargo - Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry - Millicent Shelton

Ripley - Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country - Issa López

Mejor guión para una serie limitada o película antológica

Baby Reindeer

Black Mirror

Fargo

Fellow Rivers

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Reality de competencia

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Top Chef

Mejor Talks Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mejor serie de variedades con guión