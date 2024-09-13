Sigue aquí la lista de ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: La serie Shogun arrasó en Creative Arts Emmys.
La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy es este domingo 15 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California, en los Estados Unidos.
Otorgados por la la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS, por sus siglas en inglés), los Premios Emmy 2024 reconocerán a lo más relevante de la televisión.
En esta ocasión, series como Shōgun, The Bear y Only Murders in the Building lideran las nominaciones de la noche.
Todos los ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías Creative Arts Emmys; Shogun arrasó
Para agilizar la ceremonia de premiación, los Premios Emmy 2024 se dividieron.
Y desde el pasado 8 de septiembre se anunciaron los ganadores las categorías Creative Arts como son vestuario, maquillaje y efectos especiales.
Aquí la lista completa donde la serie Shoghun arrasó con 14 estatuillas:
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actriz Invitada Destacada en una Serie de Comedia
- Olvia Colman - The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis- The Bear GANADORA
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
- Kirsten Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Actor Invitado Destacado en una Serie de Comedia
- Jon Bernthal - The Bear GANADOR
- Mateo Broderick - Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling - Saturday Night Live
- Cristóbal Lloyd - Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk - The Bear
- Will Poulter - The Bear
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
- Néstor Carbonell - Shogun - GANADOR
- Paul Dano - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts - Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
- John Turturro - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- Michaela Coel - Mr. & Mrs. Smith GANADORA
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un programa de reality o reality de competición
- RuPaul Charles - RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming - The Traitors GANADOR
- Kristen Kish - Top Chef
- Jeff Probst - Survivor
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor presentador de un concurso
- Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
- Keke Palmer - Password
- Jane Lynch - Weakest Link
- Pat Sajak - Wheel Of Fortune GANADOR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad estructurada
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank -GANADOR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de realidad no estructurada
- Below Deck Down Under
- Love On The Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham - GANADOR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedad de formato corto
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
- Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question - GANADORA
- Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
- The Eric Andre Show
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto
- Eric André - The Eric Andre Show GANADOR
- Desi Lydic - Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show
- Mena Suvari - RZR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie breve de no ficción o realidad
- After The Cut - The Daily Show
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch
- Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun GANADORA
- The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de Variedades Destacadas (En Vivo)
- 66th Grammy Awards
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
- The Oscars - GANADOR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Especial de variedades (pregrabado)
- Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic - GANADOR
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en una serie de variedades
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Saturday Night Live - GANADOR
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor dirección en un especial de variedades
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- The Oscars - GANADOR
- Tig Notaro: Hello Again
- Trevor Noah: Where Was
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Serie Documental
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Girls State
- Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADOR
- Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces
- The Greatest Night In Pop
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor guión para una serie de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor serie animada
- X-Men 97
- The Simpsons
- Scavengers Reign
- Bobs Burgers
- Blue Eye Samurai - GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Multicámara (Media Hora)
- Bob Abishola
- Fraiser
- How I Met Your Father - GANADORA
- Night Court
- The Conners
- The Upshaws
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie de Cámara Única (Media Hora)
- Hacks
- Physical
- Reservation Dogs
- Sugar
- The Bear - GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie (Una Hora)
- 3 Body Problem / Juicio Final
- Shogun / Anjin
- Shogun / Cielo Carmesí - GANADOR
- The Crown / Ritz
- The Crown / Duerme, cariño, duerme
- Winnig Time The Rise of the Lakers Dinasty / Vencer a Los Ángeles
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película
- All The Light We Cannot See / Episodio 4
- Fargo / La tragedia de los comunes
- Griselda / Gerencia intermedia
- Lessons in Chemistry / La pequeña señorita Hastings
- Ripley / V Lucio - GANADOR
- True Detective Night Country / Parte 6
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coordinación de Stunts Destacada en Programas Dramáticos
- Fall Out - Casey O’Neill
- Mr.&Mrs. Smith - Stephen Pope - GANADOR
- FBI: Most Wanted - Declan Mulvey
- The Rookie-David Scott Rowden Sr
- Warriro - Brett Chan y Jhonny Yang
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie
- Mr.&Mrs. Smith - David Fleming
- Only Murders In The Building - Siddhartha Khosla GANADOR
- Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne
- Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross y Nick Chuba
- Silo - Atli Örvarsson
- Slow Horses Daniel Pemberton y Toydrum
- The Crown - Martin Phipps
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Composición Musical Destacada para una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película (Score Dramático Original)
- All The Light We Cannot See - Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Fargo - Jeff Russo
- Lawmen: Bass Reeve - Chanda Dancy
- Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera GANADOR
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Kara Talve y Hans Zimmer
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía (Una Hora o Más)
- Fallout
- Palm Royale
- Ripley
- Shogun - GANADORA
- The Gilded Age
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo (Una Hora o Más)
- Fargo
- The Crown - GANADORA
- The Gentlemen
- The Morning Show
- True Detective Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Producción Destacado para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)
- Fraiser
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building - GANADORA
- The Bear
- What we do in the Shadows
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Títulos Principales Destacado
- 3 Body Problem
- Fallout
- Lessons in chemistry
- Palm Royale
- Shogun - GANADORA
- Silo
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción para una serie de variedades o reality
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live - GANADOR
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de producción Para una serie de variedades
- 66th Grammy Awards
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- The Oscars - GANADOR
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Bear - GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco destacado para una serie de drama
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun - GANADORA
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para una serie o película de antología o limitada
- Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
- Fargo
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Elenco para un reality show
- Love On The Spectrum - GANADORA
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Amazing Race
- The Golden Bachelor
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Coreografía destacada para programas de variedades
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Diseño de Motion Destacado
- Jim Henson Idea Man - GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia Multicámara
- Fraiser José Fulton
- How I Met Your Father - Russel Griffin - GANADORA
- Night Court - Esteban Prime
- The Upshaws - Angel Gamboa Bryant y Brian LeCoz
- The Uphaws Angel Gamboa Bryant
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Imagen Destacada para una Serie de Comedia de Cámara Única
- Hacks - El espectáculo navideño de Deborah Vance
- Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe
- Only Murders in the Building - “The White Room”
- Reservation Dogs - “Dig”
- The Bear - “Fishes” - GANADORA
- What we do in the Shadows - “Pride Parade”
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en un Solo Episodio
- All The Light We Cannot See - “Episode 4″
- Ripley - “III Sommerso” - GANADORA
- The Crown - “Dis-Moi Oui”
- True Detective: Night CountrY - “Part 1″
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - “Beat L.A.”
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Efectos Visuales Especiales Destacados en una Temporada o Película
- Ahsoka
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Fallout
- Loki
- Shogun - GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación
- Ahsoka - “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
- Blue Eye Samurai - “All Evil Dreams And Angry Words”
- Only Murders In The Building - “Sitzprobe”
- Star Trek: Lower Decks - “The Inner Fight”
- The Bear - “Forks” GANADORA
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)
- 3 Body Problem
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Fallout
- Shogun - GANADORA
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Edición de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada, de Antología o Película
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Fargo
- Masters Of The Air
- Ripley - GANADORA
- True Detective: Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Media Hora) y Animación
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Bear - GANADORA
- What We Do In The Shadows
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie de Comedia o Drama (Una Hora)
- 3 Body Problem
- Fallout
- Loki
- Shogun - GANADORA
- The Crown
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mezcla de Sonido Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Película: Masters Of The Air
- Black Mirror
- Fargo
- Masters Of The Air -GANADORA
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original y Letra Destacada
- Girls5eva
- Only Murders In The Building - GANADORA
- Saturday Night Live
- The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
- True Detective: Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Música Original Destacada en Títulos Principales
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Masters Of The Air
- Palm Royale - GANADORA
- Shogun
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Programa de juegos
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy! - GANADOR
- Password
- The Price Is Right At Night
- Wheel Of Fortune
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor Dirección para un reality
- Love On The Spectrum - GANADOR
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Traitors
- Welcome To Wrexham
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Mejor interpretación de voz en off de un personaje
- Hank Azaria - The Simpsons
- Alex Borstein - Family Guy
- Sterling K. Brown- Invincible
- Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth GANADORA
- Hannah Waddingham - Krapopolis
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Supervisión Musical Destacada
- Baby Reindeer
- Fallout - GANADORA
- Fargo
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Only Murders In The Building
- True Detective: Night Country
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo: Película para Televisión Destacada
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady - GANADORA
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Ganadores Premios Emmy 2024 en las categorías principales
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Idris Elba, Hijack
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Theo James, The Gentlemen
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película antológica
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia
- Abott Elementary - Randall Einhorn
- Hacks - Lucía Aniello
- The Bear - Christopher Storer
- The Bear - Ramy Youssef
- The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie
- The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli
Mejor guión para una serie de comedia
- Abott Elementary - Quinta Brunson
- Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino
- Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky
- The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
- What We Do In The Shadows - Jake Bender Zach Dunn
Mejor dirección en una serie de drama
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Mejor guión para una serie dramática
- Fallout “The End”
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith “First Date”
- Shōgun “Anjin”
- Shōgun “Crimson Sky”
- Slow Horses “Negotiating With Tigers”
- The Crown “Ritz”
Mejor dirección en una serie limitada o película antológica
- Baby Reindeer - Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo - Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Gus Van Sant
- Lessons in Chemistry - Millicent Shelton
- Ripley - Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country - Issa López
Mejor guión para una serie limitada o película antológica
- Baby Reindeer
- Black Mirror
- Fargo
- Fellow Rivers
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Reality de competencia
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- The Traitors
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Mejor Talks Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor serie de variedades con guión
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live