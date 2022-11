The Notorious B.I.G. IS BACK. His music, his flow, his influence is unmatched. See him like you’ve never seen him before, in a re-creation of 90s Brooklyn (The Brook), in Meta Horizon Worlds. Watch him in a first-of-its-kind stacked VR concert experience. Coming to the world is Diddy, Latto, Nardo Wick, The Lox and so many more! Catch the show, Dec. 16, use your Meta Quest headset or watch it exclusively on Facebook. RSVP Now: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/event/499696378769123/