Este 1 de agosto la canción August de Taylor Swift se ha hecho viral, por lo que te decimos qué dice su canción y porqué se hacen memes este mes.

Como era de esperarse, la canción August de Taylor Swift de 34 años de edad, se ha hecho viral empezando este 1 de agosto.

Pero ¿qué dice la canción August de Taylor Swift? Te decimos porqué se hace meme y se vializa cada mes de agosto.

De esto habla la canción de August de Taylor Swift

Una de las canciones más queridas entre el fandom sin duda alguna es August de Taylor Swift, una canción que ha cobrado sentido cada que llega el mes de agosto.

August llegó en el álbum Folklore de Taylor Swift en 2020, y desde hace 4 años ha acompañado a las fans de Taylor Swift para representar al amor de verano qué nunca pudo ser.

Pues tal y como dice la letra de la canción August de Taylor Swift, habla del desamor, de traición y abandono.

Pues la protagonista de August -que los fans llaman Augustine- cuenta su historia siendo la “segunda opción” de James, uno de los personajes de la cantautora en sus canciones Betty y Cardigan.

Es por esto y por el simple nombre de la canción, August -qué significa agosto-, que cada año se viraliza la canción de Taylor Swift y se posiciona en las listas de popularidad.

Letra de la canción August de Taylor Swift

Salt air, and the rust on your doorI never needed anything moreWhispers of “Are you sure?” ”Never have I ever before”

But I can see us lost in the memory, August slipped away into a moment in time ’Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets, August sipped away like a bottle of wine ’Cause you were never mine

Your back beneath the sun wishin’ I could write my name on it

Will you call when you’re back at school? I remember thinkin’ I had you

But I can see us lost in the memory, August slipped away into a moment in time ’Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets August sipped away like a bottle of wine ’Cause you were never mine

Back when we were still changin’ for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all cancel plans just in case you’d call and say, “Meet me behind the mall

”So much for summer love and saying “us” ‘Cause you weren’t mine to loseYou weren’t mine to lose, no

But I can see us lost in the memory, August slipped away into a moment in time ’Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets, August sipped away like a bottle of wine ’Cause you were never mine ’Cause you were never mine, never mine

But do you remember? Remember when I pulled up and said, “Get in the car” and then canceled my plans just in case you’d call?

Back when I was livin’ for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all ”Meet me behind the mall”

Remember when I pulled up and said, “Get in the car” and then canceled my plans just in case you’d call?

Back when I was livin’ for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)

For the hope of it all

For the hope of it all (For the hope of it all) (For the hope of it all)