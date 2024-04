Studio Ghibli, Honorary Palme d'or of #Cannes2024 🌟



For the first time, the Honorary Palme d'Or is a collective award that will be awarded to the famous Japanese studio.



Studio Ghibli, embodied by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, won over its audiences with works imbued with… pic.twitter.com/lJABdR2g4O