Los Critics Choice Association (CCA) han dado a conocer a sus ganadores en la segunda edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.
Premios que reconocen a lo mejor en las producciones de superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y acción.
Y con la cual se busca reconocer a todas esas películas que emocionan al público seguidor de estos géneros cinematográficos.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, encabezó la lista de ganadores en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 al llevarse tres galardones.
Mientras que las series triunfadoras fueron: ‘WandaVision’ y ‘El juego del calamar’, que empataron con tres premios cada una.
Ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022
Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, que se da a conocer cuatro días después de los Critics Choice Awards 2022:
Cine
Mejor película de acción
- “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)
- “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
- “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)
- “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)
- “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - GANADORA
- “Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing)
Mejor actor en una película de acción
- Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - GANADOR
- Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
- Mads Mikkelsen, “Riders of Justice” (Nordisk Film)
- Liam Neeson, “The Ice Road” (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk, “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)
Mejor actriz en una película de acción
- Jodie Comer, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios) - GANADORA
- Ana de Armas, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Karen Gillan, “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)
- Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
- Lashana Lynch, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Maggie Q, “The Protégé” (Lionsgate)
Mejor película de superhéroes
- “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)
- “Eternals” (Marvel Studios)
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADORA
- “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
- “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
Mejor actor en una película de superhéroes
- John Cena, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
- Idris Elba, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
- Andrew Garfield, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADOR
- Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)
- Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
- Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
Mejor actriz en una película de superhéroes
- Gal Gadot, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
- Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)
- Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) - GANADORA
- Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
- Michelle Yeoh, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
- Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)
Mejor película de terror
- “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)
- “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
- “Malignant” (Warner Bros)
- “The Night House” (Focus Features)
- “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures) - GANADORA
- “Titane” (Neon)
Mejor actor en una película de terror
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures) - GANADOR
- Nicolas Cage, “Willy’s Wonderland” (Screen Media Films)
- Dave Davis, “The Vigil” (IFC Midnight)
- Vincent Lindon, “Titane” (Neon)
- Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)
- Sam Richardson, “Werewolves Within” (IFC Films)
Mejor actriz en una película de terror
- Barbara Crampton, “Jakob’s Wife” (RLJE Films/Shudder)
- Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” (Focus Features)
- Anya-Taylor Joy, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
- Thomasin McKenzie, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
- Agathe Rousselle, “Titane” (Neon) - GANADORA
- Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor película de ciencia ficción/fantasía
- “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- “Dune” (Warner Bros) - GANADORA
- “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
- “The Green Knight” (A24)
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)
- “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)
Mejor actor en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)
- Timothée Chalamet, “Dune” (Warner Bros)
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- Tom Hanks, “Finch” (Apple Original Films)
- Dev Patel, “The Green Knight” (A24) - GANADOR
- Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
Mejor actriz en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía
- Cate Blanchett, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
- Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune” (Warner Bros) - GANADORA
- Mckenna Grace, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony Pictures)
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- Alicia Vikandaer, “The Green Knight” (A24)
Mejor villano (a) en una película
- Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)
- Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADOR
- Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
- Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
- Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), “Malignant” (Warner Bros)
- Tony Todd, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)
Televisión
Mejor serie de acción
- “9-1-1″ (Fox)
- “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- “Heels” (Starz)
- “Kung Fu” (The CW)
- “Lupin” (Netflix)
- “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de acción
- Mike Faist, “Panic” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Lee Jung-jae, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADOR
- Alexander Ludwig, “Heels” (Starz)
- Ralph Macchio, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- Omar Sy, “Lupin” (Netflix)
- William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en una serie de acción
- Angela Bassett, “9-1-1″ (Fox)
- Kim Joo-ryoung, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix)
- Ho Yeon Jung, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADORA
- Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)
- Olivia Liang, “Kung Fu” (The CW)
- Mary McCormack, “Heels” (Starz)
Mejor serie de superhéroes
- “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)
- “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)
- “Loki” (Disney Plus)
- “Lucifer” (Netflix)
- “Superman & Lois” (The CW)
- “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de superhéroes
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
- Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)
- Brendan Fraser, “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)
- Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney Plus) - GANADOR
- Tyler Hoechlin. “Superman & Lois” (The CW)
- Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus)
Mejor actriz en una serie de superhéroes
- Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
- Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
- Javicia Leslie, “Batwoman” (The CW)
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
- Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)
Mejor serie de terror
- “Chucky” (Syfy)
- “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
- “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
- “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
- “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de terror
- Adrien Brody, “Chapelwaite” (Epix)
- Mike Colter, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
- Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
- Rupert Grint, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
- Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix) - GANADOR
- Aasif Mandvi, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
Mejor actriz en una serie de terror
- Lauren Ambrose, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
- Katja Herbers, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
- Christine Lahti, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Paramount Plus) - GANADORA
- Kate Siegel, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
- Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía
- “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
- “Resident Alien” (Syfy)
- “Snowpiercer” (TNT)
- “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)
- “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) - GANADORA
- “The Witcher” (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía
- Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)
- Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer” (TNT) - GANADOR
- Matthew Goode, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)
- Jared Harris, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
- Lee Pace, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
- Alan Tudyk, “Resident Alien” (Syfy)
Mejor actriz en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía
- Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) - GANADORA
- Laura Donnelly, “The Nevers” (HBO Max)
- Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)
- Teresa Palmer, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)
- Jodie Whittaker, “Doctor Who” (Netflix)
- Alison Wright, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)
Mejor villano (a) de una serie
- Vincent D’Onofrio, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)
- Michael Emerson, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
- Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
- Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
- Jonathan Majors, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
- Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)