18 de marzo de 2022 | 09:10
Cine

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Todos los ganadores en acción y superhéroes

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 revela ganadores a lo mejor en las producciones de acción y superhéroes.
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Ellos son los ganadores a los premios de acción y superhéroes
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Ellos son los ganadores a los premios de acción y superhéroes (Critics Choice Awards)
Por Andrea Luices

Los Critics Choice Association (CCA) han dado a conocer a sus ganadores en la segunda edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.

Premios que reconocen a lo mejor en las producciones de superhéroes, ciencia ficción, fantasía, horror y acción.

Y con la cual se busca reconocer a todas esas películas que emocionan al público seguidor de estos géneros cinematográficos.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, encabezó la lista de ganadores en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 al llevarse tres galardones.

Mientras que las series triunfadoras fueron: ‘WandaVision’ y ‘El juego del calamar’, que empataron con tres premios cada una.

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 (Critics Choice Super Awards)

Ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, que se da a conocer cuatro días después de los Critics Choice Awards 2022:

Cine

Mejor película de acción

  • “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)
  • “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
  • “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)
  • “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)
  • “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - GANADORA
  • “Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing)
James Bond No Time To Die
James Bond No Time To Die (Universal Pictures)

Mejor actor en una película de acción

  • Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - GANADOR
  • Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
  • Mads Mikkelsen, “Riders of Justice” (Nordisk Film)
  • Liam Neeson, “The Ice Road” (Netflix)
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

Mejor actriz en una película de acción

  • Jodie Comer, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios) - GANADORA
  • Ana de Armas, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Karen Gillan, “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)
  • Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
  • Lashana Lynch, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Maggie Q, “The Protégé” (Lionsgate)

Mejor película de superhéroes

  • “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Eternals” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADORA
  • “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
  • “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)

Mejor actor en una película de superhéroes

  • John Cena, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
  • Idris Elba, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
  • Andrew Garfield, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADOR
  • Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)
  • Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
  • Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony)

Mejor actriz en una película de superhéroes

  • Gal Gadot, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)
  • Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) - GANADORA
  • Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
  • Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Mejor película de terror

  • “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
  • “Malignant” (Warner Bros)
  • “The Night House” (Focus Features)
  • “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures) - GANADORA
  • “Titane” (Neon)
Un Lugar en Silencio 2 (Paramount)

Mejor actor en una película de terror

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures) - GANADOR
  • Nicolas Cage, “Willy’s Wonderland” (Screen Media Films)
  • Dave Davis, “The Vigil” (IFC Midnight)
  • Vincent Lindon, “Titane” (Neon)
  • Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)
  • Sam Richardson, “Werewolves Within” (IFC Films)

Mejor actriz en una película de terror

  • Barbara Crampton, “Jakob’s Wife” (RLJE Films/Shudder)
  • Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” (Focus Features)
  • Anya-Taylor Joy, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
  • Thomasin McKenzie, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)
  • Agathe Rousselle, “Titane” (Neon) - GANADORA
  • Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

  • “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
  • “Dune” (Warner Bros) - GANADORA
  • “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
  • “The Green Knight” (A24)
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)
  • “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)
Dune (Warner Bros)

Mejor actor en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

  • Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)
  • Timothée Chalamet, “Dune” (Warner Bros)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
  • Tom Hanks, “Finch” (Apple Original Films)
  • Dev Patel, “The Green Knight” (A24) - GANADOR
  • Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

Mejor actriz en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

  • Cate Blanchett, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
  • Jodie Comer, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
  • Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune” (Warner Bros) - GANADORA
  • Mckenna Grace, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony Pictures)
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
  • Alicia Vikandaer, “The Green Knight” (A24)

Mejor villano (a) en una película

  • Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)
  • Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) - GANADOR
  • Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)
  • Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)
  • Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), “Malignant” (Warner Bros)
  • Tony Todd, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

Televisión

Mejor serie de acción

  • “9-1-1″ (Fox)
  • “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
  • “Heels” (Starz)
  • “Kung Fu” (The CW)
  • “Lupin” (Netflix)
  • “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADORA
Muñeca y Soldados de El Juego del Calamar
Muñeca y Soldados de El Juego del Calamar (Fotografía tomada de video - Netflix )

Mejor actor en una serie de acción

  • Mike Faist, “Panic” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Lee Jung-jae, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADOR
  • Alexander Ludwig, “Heels” (Starz)
  • Ralph Macchio, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
  • Omar Sy, “Lupin” (Netflix)
  • William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una serie de acción

  • Angela Bassett, “9-1-1″ (Fox)
  • Kim Joo-ryoung, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix)
  • Ho Yeon Jung, “El juego del calamar” (Netflix) - GANADORA
  • Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)
  • Olivia Liang, “Kung Fu” (The CW)
  • Mary McCormack, “Heels” (Starz)

Mejor serie de superhéroes

  • “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)
  • “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)
  • “Loki” (Disney Plus)
  • “Lucifer” (Netflix)
  • “Superman & Lois” (The CW)
  • “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
Wanda and Vision
Wanda and Vision (Fotografía tomada de internet)

Mejor actor en una serie de superhéroes

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
  • Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)
  • Brendan Fraser, “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)
  • Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney Plus) - GANADOR
  • Tyler Hoechlin. “Superman & Lois” (The CW)
  • Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus)

Mejor actriz en una serie de superhéroes

  • Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
  • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
  • Javicia Leslie, “Batwoman” (The CW)
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
  • Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)

Mejor serie de terror

  • “Chucky” (Syfy)
  • “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
  • “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
  • “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
  • “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
  • “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) - GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie de terror

  • Adrien Brody, “Chapelwaite” (Epix)
  • Mike Colter, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
  • Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
  • Rupert Grint, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix) - GANADOR
  • Aasif Mandvi, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Mejor actriz en una serie de terror

  • Lauren Ambrose, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Katja Herbers, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
  • Christine Lahti, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Paramount Plus) - GANADORA
  • Kate Siegel, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)
  • Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía

  • “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
  • “Resident Alien” (Syfy)
  • “Snowpiercer” (TNT)
  • “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)
  • “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) - GANADORA
  • “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía

  • Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)
  • Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer” (TNT) - GANADOR
  • Matthew Goode, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)
  • Jared Harris, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Lee Pace, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Alan Tudyk, “Resident Alien” (Syfy)

Mejor actriz en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía

  • Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) - GANADORA
  • Laura Donnelly, “The Nevers” (HBO Max)
  • Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)
  • Teresa Palmer, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)
  • Jodie Whittaker, “Doctor Who” (Netflix)
  • Alison Wright, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Mejor villano (a) de una serie

  • Vincent D’Onofrio, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)
  • Michael Emerson, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)
  • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) - GANADORA
  • Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death” (Peacock)
  • Jonathan Majors, “Loki” (Disney Plus)
  • Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)