Se ha realizado la 27ª entrega de los Critics Choice Awards 2022, aquí los ganadores elegidos por los más de 500 críticos y periodistas del cine y la televisión.
En una ceremonia sin igual tras haber pospuesto su fecha de entrega y un cambio de sede, ahora desde el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles.
Con un gran desfile de estrellas del cine y la televisión, los Critics Choice Awards 2022 se llevaron a cabo.
En donde la gran ganadora de la noche en el cine y siguiendo con los triunfos fue para la película ‘The Power of the Dog’ con cuatro galardones.
Seguida de ‘Dune’ y ‘Belfast’ que se llevaron a casa 3 Critics Choice Awards 2022
Mientras que en la televisión, la gran victoriosa de la noche fue ‘Ted Lasso’ con 4 Critics Choice Awards 2022, seguida de ‘Succession’ con 3 reconocimientos.
Critics Choice Awards 2022: Lista de todos los ganadores y premiados
Cine
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
- tick, tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
- Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor Actor
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA - GANADOR
- Jared Leto – House of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - GANADORA
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Mejor Actor/Actriz joven
- Jude Hill – Belfast - GANADORA
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Mejor Ensamble
- Belfast - GANADORA
- Don’t Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Guion Original
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast - GANADOR
- Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Tony Kushner – West Side Story
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Mejor Fotografía
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
- Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
- Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Mejor Diseño de producción
- Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune - GANADORA
Mejor Edición
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story - GANADORA
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
- Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
- Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
- Joe Walker – Dune
Mejor Vestuario
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella - GANADORA
- Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
- Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune - GANADORA
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mejor Comedia
- Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- Don’t Look Up
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Licorice Pizza - GANADORA
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines - GANADORA
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Extranjera
- A Hero
- Drive My Car - GANADORA
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Canción
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
- Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die - GANADORA
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer – Dune - GANADORA
Televisión
Drama
Mejor Serie
- Evil (Paramount+)
- For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Actor
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADOR
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
- Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) - GANADORA
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) - GANADOR
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
- Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Comedia
Mejor Serie
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor
- Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Mejor Actriz
- Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA
Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- Dr. Death (Peacock)
- It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
- Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión
- Come From Away (Apple TV+)
- List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Oslo (HBO) - GANADORA
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Mejor Actor
- Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
- William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
- Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) - GANADOR
- Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz
- Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
- Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADOR
- Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADORA
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mejor Serie Extranjera
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Call My Agent! (Netflix)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Money Heist (Netflix)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADORA
Mejor Serie Animada
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney Junior)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- The Great North (Fox)
- Q-Force (Netflix)
- What If…? (Disney+) - GANADORA
Mejor Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) - GANADOR
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
- James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)