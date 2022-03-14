14 de marzo de 2022 | 09:54
Últimas NoticiasMéxicoInternacionalOpiniónDeportesNegociosSorprendenteEspectáculos
Guillermo Ochoa, de lutoMauricio Ochmann y los DerbezRuben BladesMagdalena Cuillery, mamá de SashaAlejandro Soberón
Cine

Ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2022: Te decimos quiénes son

Critics Choice Awards 2022 premió lo mejor del cine y la televisión; aquí los ganadores.
Critics Choice Awards 2022
Critics Choice Awards 2022 (Critics Choice Awards)
Compartir en
Por Andrea Luices

Se ha realizado la 27ª entrega de los Critics Choice Awards 2022, aquí los ganadores elegidos por los más de 500 críticos y periodistas del cine y la televisión.

En una ceremonia sin igual tras haber pospuesto su fecha de entrega y un cambio de sede, ahora desde el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles.

Con un gran desfile de estrellas del cine y la televisión, los Critics Choice Awards 2022 se llevaron a cabo.

También puedes leer

En donde la gran ganadora de la noche en el cine y siguiendo con los triunfos fue para la película ‘The Power of the Dog’ con cuatro galardones.

Seguida de ‘Dune’ y ‘Belfast’ que se llevaron a casa 3 Critics Choice Awards 2022

Mientras que en la televisión, la gran victoriosa de la noche fue ‘Ted Lasso’ con 4 Critics Choice Awards 2022, seguida de ‘Succession’ con 3 reconocimientos.

Critics Choice Awards
Critics Choice Awards (Critics Choice Awards 2022)

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Lista de todos los ganadores y premiados

Cine

Mejor Película

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
  • tick, tick…Boom!
  • West Side Story
Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog"
Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog" (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix vía AP / AP)

Mejor Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
  • Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor Actor

  • Nicolas Cage – Pig
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
  • Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR
  • Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Will Smith en la película 'King Richard'
Will Smith en la película 'King Richard' (Tomada de video)

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
  • Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain (AP)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Jamie Dornan – Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – CODA - GANADOR
  • Jared Leto – House of Gucci
  • J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - GANADORA
  • Ann Dowd – Mass
  • Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
  • Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz joven

  • Jude Hill – Belfast - GANADORA
  • Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones – CODA
  • Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
  • Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
  • Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Mejor Ensamble

  • Belfast - GANADORA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • The Harder They Fall
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor Guion Original

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Zach Baylin – King Richard
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast - GANADOR
  • Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
  • Siân Heder – CODA
  • Tony Kushner – West Side Story
  • Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

Mejor Fotografía

  • Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • Greig Fraser – Dune
  • Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
  • Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
  • Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog - GANADORA
  • Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Mejor Diseño de producción

  • Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
  • Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
  • Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
  • Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
  • Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune - GANADORA
[object Object]
Dune (Warner Bros)

Mejor Edición

  • Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story - GANADORA
  • Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
  • Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
  • Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
  • Joe Walker – Dune

Mejor Vestuario

  • Jenny Beavan – Cruella - GANADORA
  • Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
  • Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
  • Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
  • Janty Yates – House of Gucci

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
  • House of Gucci
  • Nightmare Alley

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Dune - GANADORA
  • The Matrix Resurrections
  • Nightmare Alley
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Mejor Comedia

  • Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Free Guy
  • The French Dispatch
  • Licorice Pizza - GANADORA
Licorice Pizza
Licorice Pizza (Universal Studios)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs the Machines - GANADORA
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • A Hero
  • Drive My Car - GANADORA
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • The Worst Person in the World
Escena de "Drive my car", de Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Escena de "Drive my car", de Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Elastica Films y Filmin./EFE)

Mejor Canción

  • Be Alive – King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
  • Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
  • Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
  • No Time to Die – No Time to Die - GANADORA

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
  • Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
  • Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
  • Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune - GANADORA

Televisión

Drama

Mejor Serie

  • Evil (Paramount+)
  • For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
  • This Is Us (NBC)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Succession
Succession (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADOR
  • Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
El actor Lee Jung-jae quien interpreta a Seong Gi-hun en El Juego del Calamar'
El actor Lee Jung-jae quien interpreta a Seong Gi-hun en El Juego del Calamar' (Netflix )

Mejor Actriz

  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
  • Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) - GANADORA
  • MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) - GANADOR
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
  • Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Kieran Culkin, en la serie Sucession
Kieran Culkin, en la serie Sucession (HBO Max / YouTube)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
  • J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
  • Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Comedia

Mejor Serie

  • The Great (Hulu)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Mejor Actor

  • Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Mejor Actriz

  • Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
  • Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
  • Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
  • Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - GANADORA

Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Mejor Serie Limitada

  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
  • Maid (Netflix)
  • Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
  • Midnight Mass (Netflix)
  • The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • WandaVision (Disney+)
Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)

Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión

  • Come From Away (Apple TV+)
  • List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
  • The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
  • Oslo (HBO) - GANADORA
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Mejor Actor

  • Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
  • Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) - GANADOR
  • Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton (AP)

Mejor Actriz

  • Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
  • Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) - GANADORA
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet (Bang Showbiz / Reuters)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADOR
  • Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
  • William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADORA
  • Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
  • Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
  • Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Mejor Serie Extranjera

  • Acapulco (Apple TV+)
  • Call My Agent! (Netflix)
  • Lupin (Netflix)
  • Money Heist (Netflix)
  • Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
  • Squid Game (Netflix) - GANADORA
'El Juego del Calamar'
'El Juego del Calamar' (Netflix)

Mejor Serie Animada

  • Big Mouth (Netflix)
  • Bluey (Disney Junior)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • The Great North (Fox)
  • Q-Force (Netflix)
  • What If…? (Disney+) - GANADORA

Mejor Talk Show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Desus & Mero (Showtime)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor Especial de Comedia

  • Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) - GANADOR
  • Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
  • James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
  • Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)