Critics Choice Awards 2022: ¿Dónde y cuándo ver la premiación?

La 27° edición de los Critics Choice Awards 2022 llevará a cabo su premiación el próximo domingo 13 de marzo.
Como cada año, los Critics Choice Awards 2022 estarán premiando lo mejor de la industria del cine y de la televisión.
Esto tras una selección de los resultados de cerca de 300 críticos y expertos de cine de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Para este año los Critics Choice Awards 2022 tendrán lugar en el icónico hotel de Los Ángeles, el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel y en el Savoy Hotel de Londres.
En donde, por cuarto año consecutivo, el actor Taye Diggs volverá a ser el anfitrión de la noche junto a la actriz y comediante Nicole Byer.
Este año la premiación coloca como sus películas favoritas a ‘Belfast’ y ‘West Side Story’, con once nominaciones cada una.
Seguidas de las cintas ‘Dune’ y ‘The Power of The Dog’ con diez menciones cada uno.
Mientras que para la televisión las grandes favoritas a cargo de HBO son ‘Succession’ y ‘Mare of Easttown’ que lideran las nominaciones con ocho y cinco distinciones cada una.
¿Dónde ver los Critics Choice Awards 2022?
Los Critics Choice Awards 2022 se podrán ver en México a través de la señal de TNT, la cual estará transmitiendo a partir de las 6:00 pm.
Así como en en el canal de YouTube de TNT y los canales de paga:
- Dish- 370
- Izzi- 610
- Sky- 415
- Totalplay-435
Asimismo, la transmisión en inglés estará a cargo simultáneamente de The CW y TBS.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2022?
Tras el anuncio de la nueva fecha para la 27ª entrega de los Critics Choice Awards 2022 que será el próximo 13 de marzo, te contamos ¿quiénes son los nominados?
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2022:
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor Actor
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jared Leto – House of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Mejor Actor/Actriz joven
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Mejor Ensamble
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Guión Original
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Tony Kushner – West Side Story
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Mejor Fotografía
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
- Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
- Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Mejor Diseño de producción
- Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
Mejor Edición
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
- Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
- Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
- Joe Walker – Dune
Mejor Vestuario
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella
- Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
- Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mejor Comedia
- Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- Don’t Look Up
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Licorice Pizza
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Extranjera
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Canción
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
- Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nominados en las categorías de televisión:
Drama
Mejor Serie
- Evil (Paramount+)
- For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Actor
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
- Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
- Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Comedia
Mejor Serie
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor
- Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actriz
- Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- Dr. Death (Peacock)
- It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión
- Come From Away (Apple TV+)
- List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Mejor Actor
- Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
- William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
- Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz
- Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
- Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mejor Serie Extranjera
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Call My Agent! (Netflix)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Money Heist (Netflix)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
Mejor Serie Animada
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney Junior)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- The Great North (Fox)
- Q-Force (Netflix)
- What If…? (Disney+)
Mejor Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
- James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)