¿Son las Big Tech, los nuevos proveedores de la democracia?

¿En qué momento las normas o políticas de uso de una plataforma digital son supranacionales y están por encima de una nación?

Momentos después del “shut down” que Twitter y Facebook le propinaron a Donald Trump --tras la violenta toma del Capitolio por parte de sus simpatizantes-- Google y Apple sacaron de sus tiendas digitales la app Parler, una red social en donde los partidarios del Presidente en desgracia empezaban a reorganizarse.

Horas más tarde, Amazon Web Services, en donde se alojaba el sitio, decidió suspender por completo el servicio.

¿Cuántas estrellas le darías a la plataforma digital que te asegure que tu país no será dirigido por un racista como Jair Bolsonaro en Brasil, un xenófobo como Viktor Orban en Hungría, un bufón como Boris Johnson en el Reino Unido o un narcisista como Nayib Bukele en El Salvador?

Bajo esa lógica, el costo-beneficio parecería enorme. Imagina que la sociedad de la que formas parte no cargará con el daño institucional que los líderes populistas, sin importar si son de izquierda o de derecha, traen consigo. Un servicio de primera. Cinco estrellas, propina y pago automatizado de la suscripción anual.

Sin embargo, este breve ejercicio imaginativo, aunque pareciera absurdo, busca abonar al debate sobre el rol y el impacto que tienen los grandes corporativos tecnológicos en la vida de millones de personas alrededor del mundo. ¿La humanidad está lista para delegar a un ente privado el régimen político bajo el cual organizarse o constituirse?. Sin darse cuenta, muchos caminan hacia allá.

Y es que, tras lo sucedido en Washington, y con una aparente corriente mayoritaria en favor de que Twitter, Facebook, Amazon y Google le hayan puesto un “hasta aquí” a Donald Trump, deberíamos de dar un paso atrás y preguntarnos ¿En qué momento las normas o políticas de uso de una plataforma digital son supranacionales y están por encima de los poderes constituidos de cualquier nación?.

Donald Trump podrá no haber servido para mucho en su país y, tal vez, sea el ejemplo perfecto de lo que no debes hacer cuando estás frente a una nación, pero más allá de eso, la coyuntura nos permite revisar la forma en la que un Presidente en funciones, nos guste o no, con 74.2 millones de votos legales (46.8%) --obtenidos en el último proceso electoral-- fue “apagado” por las poderosos corporativos “big tech”.

Es decir, un control de crisis corporativo, en pocas horas, enterró las preferencias de 74.2 millones de personas. El debate, desde mi perspectiva, no debería centrarse en si las empresas tecnológicas hicieron o no lo correcto, sino ¿por qué está recayendo en ellas esa responsabilidad? ¿De verdad, la esperanza de construir sociedades más justas bajo un régimen democrático-liberal se debe fincar sobre exitosos modelos de negocio?

De inicio, el riesgo parece alto. No olvidemos que todos los corporativos mencionados han sido acusados de innumerables prácticas nocivas, tanto para el libre mercado, como por su impacto social. Han estado involucrados en la sobrevigilancia, el derrocamiento de Estados, la manipulación de la información, publicidad engañosa, fraudes electorales, prácticas monopólicas y hasta de autoboicotear con seudo-actualizaciones los propios equipos que comercializan, con la finalidad de que tengas que comprar el más reciente.

Ante este panorama, lo crucial es empezar a trabajar para buscar un equilibrio entre los distintos actores que inciden en la construcción de nuestras sociedades. Hacerlo implica sumar a la ecuación a los algoritmos y con ellos, los sistemas de machine learning y la inteligencia artificial, que son la columna vertebral de quienes hoy de facto representan un nuevo Estado-nación global. O, acaso, ¿Estás listo para calificar el servicio de tu nuevo proveedor de democracia?

Are big tech companies the new providers of democracy?

Moments after the shutdown that Twitter and Facebook imposed on Donald Trump —after the violent take over of the Capitol by his sympathizers— Google and Apple removed from their digital stores the app Parler, a social network through which the supporters of the disgraced president were reorganizing themselves. Hours later, Amazon Web Services, where the site was hosted, decided to suspend its service completely.

How may stars would you rate the digital platform that assures you that your country will not be run by a racist like Jaír Bolsonaro in Brazil, a xenophobic like Viktor Orban in Hungary, a buffoon like Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom or a narcissist like Nayib Bukele in El Salvador?

By this logic, the cost-benefit would seem enormous. Imagine that the society of which you are a part of would not be burdened by the institutional damage that populist leaders bring with them. Top service. Five stars, a tip and automated payment with anual subscription included.

Nevertheless, this brief imagination exercise, although it might seem absurd, seeks to fuel the debate regarding the role and impact that the big technological corporations have on the lives of millions around the world. Is humanity ready to delegate to a private enterprise the political regime under which they organize or constitute themselves? Without realizing it, many are walking in that direction.

After what happened in Washington, and with a seemingly majority in favor of Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Google having put an end to Trump’s doings, we should take a step back and ask ourselves, at which moment the policys and norms of a digital platform become supranational and put themselves above the constituted powers of any nation?

Donald Trump might not have been of that much use to his country and, maybe, he is the perfect example of what should not be done when you are running a nation, but, beyond that, the conjuncture at which we find ourselves allows us to take a look at the way in which an acting president, whether we like it or not, with 74.2 millions of legal votes (46.8%) —obtained at the last electoral process— was shut off by the powerful corporations that represent Big Tech.

In other words, this was a corporation’s crisis control that within a few hours buried the preferences of 74.2 million people. The debate, from my point of view, should not be centered around wether the businesses did the right thing or not, but on why is it that this responsibility is falling on them? Is it true that the hope of building more just societies under a democratic-liberal regime should be put on sucessful business models?

At first glance the risk seems high. We should not forget that the above mentioned corporations have been accused of malignant practices, both to the free market and because of their social impact. They have been involved in over vigilance, the overturning of States, manipulation of information, misleading publicity, electoral fraud, monopoly practices and even self- boycotting with so called actualizations of the products that they commercialize and that force you to buy the most recent model.

Under these circumstances, it is crucial to start working on seeking an equilibrium between the different actors that play a role in the construction of our societies. Doing this implies adding the algorithms to the equation, and, with them, the machine learning systems and artificial inteligence, which are the main building stones of those who de facto represent today a new Global State. Or are you ready to rate the service of your new democracy provider?